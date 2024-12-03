Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Remco Evenepoel in hospital after training crash with postal vehicle in Belgium

Evenepoel’s bike frame snapped in the incident before he was transported to hospital in Anderlecht for assessment

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 03 December 2024 11:55 GMT
Comments
Remco Evenepoel in action during the Olympic road race final in Paris
Remco Evenepoel in action during the Olympic road race final in Paris (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Remco Evenepoel is being treated in hospital after crashing into a postal vehicle while training in his native Belgium.

Evenepoel is said to have ridden into the door of a Bpost vehicle in Oetingen, 15 miles west of Brussels, and landed hard on the ground. The double Olympic champion was conscious but suffered a suspected arm injury, and was loaded into an ambulance before being taken to hospital in Anderlecht.

Images showed his gold coloured bike lying on the road with the frame snapped in half.

“We are still on our way, but we don’t know much more ourselves,” said his father, Patrick Evenepoel, to Het Nieuwsblad.

“He was taken to the Erasmus hospital in Anderlecht under the supervision of an MUG [Medical Urgency Group] team. He has already sent us a message, so we hope everything is OK. From what I hear, he fell after colliding with the swinging door of a Bpost truck.”

The 24-year-old is one of the best road racers in the world and enjoyed a stunning summer, finishing on the podium of the Tour de France before clinching emphatic gold in both the time trial and road race at the Paris Olympics. However he and the rest of the peloton were powerless to stop Tadej Pogacar from surging to World Championship glory in September.

Evenepoel, who rides for Belgian team Soudal Quick-Step, is expected to make a bid for the Giro d’Italia in May, the grand tour which Pogacar is least likely to race in 2025. But injury could now disrupt his winter training programme ahead of the new season.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in