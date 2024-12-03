Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Remco Evenepoel is being treated in hospital after crashing into a postal vehicle while training in his native Belgium.

Evenepoel is said to have ridden into the door of a Bpost vehicle in Oetingen, 15 miles west of Brussels, and landed hard on the ground. The double Olympic champion was conscious but suffered a suspected arm injury, and was loaded into an ambulance before being taken to hospital in Anderlecht.

Images showed his gold coloured bike lying on the road with the frame snapped in half.

“We are still on our way, but we don’t know much more ourselves,” said his father, Patrick Evenepoel, to Het Nieuwsblad .

“He was taken to the Erasmus hospital in Anderlecht under the supervision of an MUG [Medical Urgency Group] team. He has already sent us a message, so we hope everything is OK. From what I hear, he fell after colliding with the swinging door of a Bpost truck.”

From the Remco Evenepoel crash place, Remco was unable to avoid an opening car door from the postal vehicle and the doctors said it can be broken shoulder and broken wrist.



Thank you my friend Glenn Verlaecke for the info and photo. pic.twitter.com/bwM7bciF5y — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) December 3, 2024

The 24-year-old is one of the best road racers in the world and enjoyed a stunning summer, finishing on the podium of the Tour de France before clinching emphatic gold in both the time trial and road race at the Paris Olympics. However he and the rest of the peloton were powerless to stop Tadej Pogacar from surging to World Championship glory in September.

Evenepoel, who rides for Belgian team Soudal Quick-Step, is expected to make a bid for the Giro d’Italia in May, the grand tour which Pogacar is least likely to race in 2025. But injury could now disrupt his winter training programme ahead of the new season.