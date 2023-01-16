Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman has failed in his appeal against being found guilty of ordering testosterone for doping purposes.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal reached that verdict at the end of the long-running hearing in Manchester in 2021 and determined that Freeman should be struck off the medical register.

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges relating to the ordering of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 as well as poor record-keeping and inappropriate treatment of non-riders.

The three charges he denied centred around the Testogel but the tribunal did not believe him, concluding: “Bearing in mind the breadth of Dr Freeman’s dishonesty and the number of people he had pulled into it, the Tribunal found his conduct incapable of innocent explanation.

“It was clear that, on the balance of probabilities, the inference could properly be drawn that, when Dr Freeman placed the order and obtained the Testogel, he knew or believed it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.”

Freeman, who said he “vehemently” disagreed with the tribunal’s determination, had been involved in the coronavirus vaccination programme but the panel ruled he should be suspended immediately pending the result of any appeal.

His appeal to the High Court was dimissed by a judge who found nothing wrong with the original verdict.

Freeman is also facing two UK Anti-Doping charges regarding the ordering of the testosterone and now faces a Ukad investigation and a potential ban.

Additional reporting by PA