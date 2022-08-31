Simon Yates withdraws from Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for Covid

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Yates has left the Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for Covid.

The British rider and BikeExchange-Jayco leader was fifth in the standings and poised to challenge for the podium.

It is the second time Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion, has experienced a Grand Tour departure due to Covid after exiting the 2020 Giro d’Italia for the same reason.

The 30-year-old experienced mild symptoms overnight and subsequently returned a positive test this morning, ending his hopes of success in this year’s race.

The withdrawal is also a blow for his team with the hope of securing UCI ranking points to stave off relegation from the World Tour for the Australian team.

Simon Yates of BikeExchange-Jayco crosses the finish line of stage 10 of the 2022 edition of the Vuelta a Espana (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite being the first overall contender to succumb to the virus, Yates is the 16th rider to test positive in this year’s race.

BikeExchange-Jayco confirmed further testing will be taken to ensure the safety of its other riders and staff members.

“During the night our rider Simon Yates had some COVID-19 symptoms with a light fever and body aches. We carried out a COVID-19 test this morning and unfortunately, he has returned a positive test result, and will therefore not be taking to the start line of today’s 11th stage, with rider health and wellbeing our priority,” team doctor Dani Castillo said.