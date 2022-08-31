Simon Yates withdraws from Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for Covid
The British rider and BikeExchange-Jayco leader was fifth in the standings and poised to challenge for the podium
Simon Yates has left the Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for Covid.
The British rider and BikeExchange-Jayco leader was fifth in the standings and poised to challenge for the podium.
It is the second time Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion, has experienced a Grand Tour departure due to Covid after exiting the 2020 Giro d’Italia for the same reason.
The 30-year-old experienced mild symptoms overnight and subsequently returned a positive test this morning, ending his hopes of success in this year’s race.
The withdrawal is also a blow for his team with the hope of securing UCI ranking points to stave off relegation from the World Tour for the Australian team.
Despite being the first overall contender to succumb to the virus, Yates is the 16th rider to test positive in this year’s race.
BikeExchange-Jayco confirmed further testing will be taken to ensure the safety of its other riders and staff members.
“During the night our rider Simon Yates had some COVID-19 symptoms with a light fever and body aches. We carried out a COVID-19 test this morning and unfortunately, he has returned a positive test result, and will therefore not be taking to the start line of today’s 11th stage, with rider health and wellbeing our priority,” team doctor Dani Castillo said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies