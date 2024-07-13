Tour de France fan throws crisps in Tadej Pogacar’s face during wild stage

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tadej Pogacar overcame a fan throwing crisps in his face to win a memorable stage 14 to cement his place at the top of the Tour de France general classification.

During Pogacar’s climb in the mountainous stage 14 with approximately 2km remaining, the Slovenian was confronted by a shirtless fan stepping out onto the road.

While fans confronting riders is not uncommon, one supporter tossed a bag of crisps towards Pogacar’s face, leaving the 25-year-old, who was cycling at 31kmph, briefly stunned and shaking his head.

And the same fan attempted to throw crisps towards two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard’s face as well.

Pogacar would eventually extend his overall lead to nearly two minutes on Saturday ahead Vingegaard.

Pogacar made his move with 5km left, catching up with and overtaking his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates, while Vingegaard was initially dropped but showed good composure to limit the damage.

The Dane crossed the line 39 seconds behind the Slovenian Pogacar, who completed the 152-kilometer (99-mile) trek in just over four hours. Remco Evenepoel of Belgium was third and dropped to third overall behind Vingegaard.

Earlier, INEOS Grenadiers’ Tom Pidcock did not line up for the stage after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, opted to race.

It quickly became clear during the stage, however, that Thomas was not up to the task and the 38-year-old Briton was soon dropped by the yellow jersey group.

Reuters contributed to this report