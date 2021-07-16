✕ Close Interesting Tour de France Facts

Follow live coverage of stage 19 of the Tour de France today.

If Mark Cavendish wins today he will break the all-time record number of stage wins at the Tour de France. No mean feat. The 36-year-old’s four victories at this year’s race have seen him equal the record of 34 which was set by all-time great Eddy Merckx 46 years ago when he claimed the last of his wins on stage nine of the 1975 Tour.

Cavendish has unequivocally proved himself to be the fastest man in the race when it comes down to a bunch sprint. Now he simply has to keep his cool and follow his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates through the pack as they attempt to deliver him perfectly for a fifth time. The Brit made it through the Pyrenees without any major scares but today we will see how the mountains have affected his legs in the final burst for the line.

If he doesn’t break the record today, he does still have the opportunity to do so on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, a stage he has won four times before. But he will want to do it today. Just the small matter of 207 kilometres to navigate before we are surely treated to what could be a historic sprint finish.