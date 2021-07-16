Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 19 latest updates as Mark Cavendish bids for all-time stage wins record
Follow live coverage of stage 19 of the Tour de France today.
If Mark Cavendish wins today he will break the all-time record number of stage wins at the Tour de France. No mean feat. The 36-year-old’s four victories at this year’s race have seen him equal the record of 34 which was set by all-time great Eddy Merckx 46 years ago when he claimed the last of his wins on stage nine of the 1975 Tour.
Cavendish has unequivocally proved himself to be the fastest man in the race when it comes down to a bunch sprint. Now he simply has to keep his cool and follow his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates through the pack as they attempt to deliver him perfectly for a fifth time. The Brit made it through the Pyrenees without any major scares but today we will see how the mountains have affected his legs in the final burst for the line.
If he doesn’t break the record today, he does still have the opportunity to do so on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, a stage he has won four times before. But he will want to do it today. Just the small matter of 207 kilometres to navigate before we are surely treated to what could be a historic sprint finish.
135km to go: Alpecin on a mission.
138km to go: Counter-attacks a plenty! A number of riders trying to jump clear but they are being shut down by Alpecin, DSM and a little by Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates.
There will need to be several teams working together to bring back breakaway attempts if this is going to end in a sprint finish. Right now, this looks set to be a tough stage to control to the finish.
142km to go: A few riders have tried to attack off the front of the peloton but they don’t seem to be gaining anything on the main bunch. DSM and Alpecin-Fenix are shutting them down.
Deceuninck-Quick Step have done next to no work on the front so far and they will be more than happy with that.
Cav was guided home throughout the Pyrenean stage yesterday by a number of his teammates. He safely made the time cut by around seven minutes.
148km to go: Matthews takes the intermediate sprint to claim nine points. Cavendish came over in fourth and picks up six points.
The Brit didn’t really look like he was giving it full beans there, but his gap in the green jersey classification has now been cut down to 35 points. Is it still alive for Matthews?
150km to go: So the breakaway take the first intermediate sprint points with Georg Zimmermann going over the line first with a late kick.
The peloton will reach the sprint in around two minutes time.
152km to go: Cavendish just being guided towards the front by world champion Julian Alaphilippe as Deceuninck-Quick Step begin to move up the peloton following a first hour dominated by the pace of Alpecin-Fenix.
Alpecin’s relentless pace means the break has only managed to eek out around four minutes advantage. And that is impressive from the six out front because the average speed for the first hour was nearly 48km/h
155km to go: Interesting little exchange a minute or two ago. Michal Kwiatkowski and Tadej Pogacar clearly telling Alpecin-Fenix to slow the tempo to allow those involved in the crash to get back into the peloton.
Alpecin weren’t having any of it and refused to slow down, but everyone appears to have got back in anyway. Enric Mas just coming through the cars now.
Easy to gloss over other legendary sprinters when Mark Cavendish is in the peloton. But here is another in Andre Greipel! The German has won 11 stages of the Tour de France.
Here is what Jasper Philipsen told the press ahead of today’s stage as he looks to finally try and beat Mark Cavendish in a sprint finish.
He said: “I’m happy the mountains are behind us, and we can look towards the sprint again, let’s hope. But it won’t be easy.
“The duration of the stage will make it hard, and the interest of other teams will make it hard, so I think it will be very challenging today. But for sure we’re going to do everything we can.
“I think we just have to work together with Quick-Step, maybe UAE also, and hopefully we can control it.”
Well, right now his Alpecin-Fenix team are the only ones riding...
