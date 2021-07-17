✕ Close Interesting Tour de France Facts

Follow all the latest updates from stage 20 of the Tour de France today.

Today is the day Tadej Pogacar secures his second Tour de France title. The 22-year-old Slovenian is set to become the youngest rider in the history of the race to win the Tour twice. This afternoon’s stage is the second individual time trial, a 30.8 kilometre course perfect for Pogacar to extend his huge lead in the general classification. He comes into it with five minutes and 45 seconds in hand over second place Jonas Vingegaard, a massive lead he will keep a hold of providing he avoids any crashes.

Pogacar won the first time trial on stage five with a remarkable show of strength, beating Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and TT specialist Stefan Kung. Can he do the same again today to take his fourth victory of this year’s race?

We are set to see the same contenders for the win. Pogacar and Vingegaard may have worn each other down in the high mountains, leaving an opportunity for the likes of Kung. But Van Aert has been quiet over the last few days, so he could well be the man to beat this afternoon.