Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 20 latest updates on time trial route from Libourne to Saint-Emilion

Follow all the latest as Tadej Podacar bids to wrap the yellow jersey on the penultimate stage of this year’s race

Dylan Terry
Saturday 17 July 2021 13:20
comments
Interesting Tour de France Facts

Follow all the latest updates from stage 20 of the Tour de France today.

Today is the day Tadej Pogacar secures his second Tour de France title. The 22-year-old Slovenian is set to become the youngest rider in the history of the race to win the Tour twice. This afternoon’s stage is the second individual time trial, a 30.8 kilometre course perfect for Pogacar to extend his huge lead in the general classification. He comes into it with five minutes and 45 seconds in hand over second place Jonas Vingegaard, a massive lead he will keep a hold of providing he avoids any crashes.

Pogacar won the first time trial on stage five with a remarkable show of strength, beating Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and TT specialist Stefan Kung. Can he do the same again today to take his fourth victory of this year’s race?

We are set to see the same contenders for the win. Pogacar and Vingegaard may have worn each other down in the high mountains, leaving an opportunity for the likes of Kung. But Van Aert has been quiet over the last few days, so he could well be the man to beat this afternoon.

Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Some more big names set off onto the 30.8 kilometre circuit. Classics specialists Philippe Gilbert and Greg van Avermaet are out on the course.

Quiet Tour de France for both men who have won stages of the race in the past.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 13:20
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

New fastest time! Max Walscheid knocks four seconds off of Dries Devenyns’ time as he tops the leaderboard with a time of 37’54.

Good time trialists out on the course now though including Mikkel Bjerg and Stefan Bissegger.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 13:15
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Here was Mark Cavendish finishing his time trial today. A routine day’s work for the green jersey as he prepares for Paris.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 13:10
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Edward Theuns sits 105th in the general classification and he is the next man down the start ramp. A long, long way to go.

Devenyns still holds the fastest time so far.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 13:05
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Someone who could win the stage has started! Stefan Bissegger is underway with his run.

The Swiss time trial specialist will be looking to set a fast time today. He may not be one of the favourites, but he certainly has the talent to cause an upset.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Dylan Terry17 July 2021 13:00
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Michael Morkov took 45 seconds off Declercq’s time but his position at the top of the leaderboard was short lived as a third Quick Step rider took command in the shape of Dries Devenyns.

He crossed the line more to knock more than 90 seconds off the lead time.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 12:55
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Our first rider of the day Tim Declercq crosses the line in a time of 40 minutes and 20 seconds. He is first...out of one.

He’s time will not sit at the top of the leaderboard for very long though. We have now had more than 30 riders down the start ramp.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 12:53
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Another Quick Step rider goes fastest at the second checkpoint, this time it’s Dries Devenyns. He goes more than one minute faster than Michael Morkov.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 12:48
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Mark Cavendish’s leadout man Michael Morkov has set the fastest time at the second checkpoint at 20.1 kilometres. He has gone seven seconds faster than the Manx Missile.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 12:45
Tour de France latest: Stage 20

Greipel has begun his individual time trial, his penultimate stage in the Tour de France. Celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday and confirmed this will be his final season as a professional.

Dylan Terry17 July 2021 12:42

