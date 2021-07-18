Tour de France 2021 LIVE: Stage 21 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar looks to retain title today
This year’s edition of the Tour de France comes to a conclusion on the Champs-Elysees today, with two key storylines to follow.
Tadej Pogacar, who has been clad in the yellow jersey since stage seven, will look to become the youngest rider ever to retain the title. The 22-year-old Slovenian has been dominant over the last three weeks and seems a lock to win the race this afternoon, though the stage victory could go to another rider.
Mark Cavendish’s remarkable resurgence this summer has seen the Manx rider win four stages to equal the all-time overall stage wins record held by Eddy Merckx, and one more this afternoon would see the 36-year-old go clear of the Belgian legend. Cavendish in fact has history on the Champs-Elysees, which provides one of the fastest finishes in cycling, having won four times. A record fifth win there would of course give way to the Manxman claiming the record everyone has been talking about during this year’s race. Cavendish can also ensure he holds onto the green jersey with a stage victory, although it is likely he will not need the win to keep the points classification lead as his nearest challenger Michael Matthews is not expected to win in Paris.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
Here’s a stat I didn’t know until earlier today. Chris Froome is one day older than Mark Cavendish.
Love that.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
Here is Pogacar’s interview after he sealed a second Tour de France title yesterday.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
Mark Cavendish has a 35 point advantage over Michael Matthews in the green jersey classification heading into the final stage today.
Matthews will have to win the stage and hope Cav messes up his sprint in a big way. The Australian will also almost certainly go for the intermediate 40 kilometres from the finish of the 108.4km route.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
Easy to forget as well as the yellow jersey that Pogacar will also pick up the white and polkadot jerseys this afternoon, the second year in a row he has done so.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
Tadej Pogacar is only the 21st rider to win the Tour de France more than once. The official record stands at five titles, with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain all triumphing on five occasions.
Merckx labelled Pogacar a ‘cannibal’ earlier this week and said he believes Pogacar will win more than five Tours.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
Van Aert confirmed yesterday that despite his time trial exertion and victory, he will still be sprinting on the Champs-Elysees today. He just never stops.
Tour de France latest: Stage 21
So, how long before the customary shot of Tadej Pogacar with a glass of Champagne? Given the riders set off at 3.15pm GMT, I’m going to say 3.16pm.
Tour de France latest: Froome makes it to Paris
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has reached Paris at the first time of asking since his horror crash in 2019. A superb achievement.
He said: “It’s been a bumpy road but we’re almost in Paris! Thank you so much for the amazing support over the last 3 weeks, it has meant so much to me.”
Tour de France latest: Revelation Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard has been the revelation of this year’s Tour de France. Having lost their team leader Primoz Roglic, the Dane stepped up for Jumbo-Visma and has not disappointed.
At just 24 years of age, he has finished second in the general classification, solidifying his position with a superb third place in the final time trial.
Could he challenge Pogacar next year?
Tour de France latest: Stage 20 recap
Here was the Wout van Aert story from yesterday’s stage. He took his second victory of this year’s Tour de France in the final individual time trial.
The Belgian is a true superstar.
