The 2025 Tour de France will be the 112th edition of the race, as Tadej Pogacar aims to defend the yellow jersey and win the fourth Tour of his career.

The route begins in Lille, Normandy before making a clockwise route around France, via the Pyrenees and then the Alps, before the finale in Paris. The race will return to its roots with all 21 stages taking place in its homeland, the first exclusively French Tour for five years.

This will be the last year that the famous race is shown live on free-to-air TV in the UK, for the forseeable future, after TNT Sports bought exclusive rights.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the race.

When does the Tour de France start?

The race begins with the Grand Depart in Lille on Saturday 5 July. Stage one is a flat route set up for the sprinters to contest for victory and the yellow jersey.

When does it end?

This year’s Tour ends on the Champs-Elysees on 27 July, with the intriguing addition of three loops of Montmatre, with a short, sharp climb to mix up the usual procession to the home straight.

open image in gallery Tadej Pogacar is the reigning Tour de France champion ( AP )

How to watch

The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.

Highlights

Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.

Tour de France 2025 route

1 5 July 2025 Lille Métropole → Lille Métropole 184.9

2 6 July 2025 Lauwin‑Planque → Boulogne‑sur‑Mer 209.1

3 7 July 2025 Valenciennes → Dunkerque 178.3

4 8 July 2025 Amiens Métropole → Rouen 174.2

5 (ITT) 9 July 2025 Caen → Caen 33

6 10 July 2025 Bayeux → Vire Normandie 201.5

7 11 July 2025 Saint‑Malo → Mûr‑de‑Bretagne (Guerlédan) 197

8 12 July 2025 Saint‑Méen‑le‑Grand → Laval 171.4

9 13 July 2025 Chinon → Châteauroux 174.1

10 14 July 2025 Ennezat → Le Mont‑Dore (Puy de Sancy) 165.3

— 15 July 2025 Rest Day — Toulouse –

11 16 July 2025 Toulouse → Toulouse 156.8

12 17 July 2025 Auch → Hautacam 180.6

13 (MTT) 18 July 2025 Loudenvielle → Peyragudes 10.9

14 19 July 2025 Pau → Luchon‑Superbagnères 182.6

15 20 July 2025 Muret → Carcassonne 169.3

— 21 July 2025 Rest Day — Montpellier –

16 22 July 2025 Montpellier → Mont Ventoux 171.5

17 23 July 2025 Bollène → Valence 160.4

18 24 July 2025 Vif → Courchevel (Col de la Loze) 171.5

19 25 July 2025 Albertville → La Plagne 129.9

20 26 July 2025 Nantua → Pontarlier 184.2

21 27 July 2025 Mantes‑la‑Ville → Paris (Champs‑Élysées) 132.3