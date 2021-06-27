Tour de France organisers are reportedly intent on suing the spectator who caused a mass crash during Saturday’s stage 1.

The fan responsible for the accident was brandishing a large cardboard sign with a message to her grandparents as she stood on the side of the road.

The spectator was facing away from the peloton, grinning obliviously to a TV camera, as she caused the crash.

Those riders who avoided the incident took it easy in an effort to let the rest catch up ahead of the final climb of the day.

Now, Tour organisers are set to pursue legal action against the fan, who reportedly fled the scene and is still yet to be found.

“We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP.

“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”

In the wake of Saturday’s crash, an official Tour statement read: “We’re glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders!

“Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!”