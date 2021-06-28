✕ Close Tour de France in numbers

The Tour de France enters stage 3 and it’s time for the sprinters to have some fun.

Mark Cavendish will be in the running for what would be a first Tour win in five years, though Caleb Ewan and perhaps Arnaud Demare will be circled as the men to beat here.

It’s been a dramatic first couple of days in the Tour with a fan causing chaos as the peloton crashed, while police in France are on the lookout to find the culprit. Mathieu van der Poel took stage 2 and with it the Yellow Jersey, with the Dutch rider already injecting some thrills to this year’s race with his astonishing double ascent of the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic came second and third and have so far negotiated the first two stages safely as the pair look to battle it out for glory once more.

Weather could also play a part in today’s stage, with thunderstorms in Pontivy forecast for Monday afternoon, follow all the live updates and reaction below: