Tour de France LIVE: Stage 3 latest updates on route from Lorient to Pontivy
The sprinters will have their chance to shine here after Mathieu van der Poel claimed the Yellow Jersey by winning stage 2 with plenty of drama and movement already in the general classification standings
The Tour de France enters stage 3 and it’s time for the sprinters to have some fun.
Mark Cavendish will be in the running for what would be a first Tour win in five years, though Caleb Ewan and perhaps Arnaud Demare will be circled as the men to beat here.
It’s been a dramatic first couple of days in the Tour with a fan causing chaos as the peloton crashed, while police in France are on the lookout to find the culprit. Mathieu van der Poel took stage 2 and with it the Yellow Jersey, with the Dutch rider already injecting some thrills to this year’s race with his astonishing double ascent of the Mur-de-Bretagne.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic came second and third and have so far negotiated the first two stages safely as the pair look to battle it out for glory once more.
Weather could also play a part in today’s stage, with thunderstorms in Pontivy forecast for Monday afternoon, follow all the live updates and reaction below:
Stage 3 preview: Cavendish seeks first Tour de France stage win in five years
We head into stage three of the Tour de France with the memory of Mathieu van der Poel’s breathtaking performance fresh in our minds. The Dutch sensation claimed a ride for the ages on the Mur de Bretagne to take not only his first Tour de France stage victory, but also the lead of the race as he pulled on the yellow jersey.
Stage three is one designed for the pure sprinters, rather than the likes of Van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe. It has just two categorised climbs, both around 2km in length. With that said, never right off the flying Dutchman. Wout van Aert will want to make his mark on the Tour given his two Classics rivals have already won stages. But it is unlikely he will have the raw pace over 200m to beat the fastest men in the world.
Given Irishman Sam Bennett is not at the race due to an injury, Caleb Ewan will be the outright favourite to take stage three. The Australian said before the start of the season that he wants to win a stage of each Grand Tour. He has already claimed victory at the Giro d’Italia, so a win here would leave him just the Vuelta a Espana to go.
Tour de France stage three: We’re underway!
The riders are off for the start of stage three. It’s 182.9km from Lorient to Pontivy. Strap in.
Tour de France stage three: Jersey wearers
So it’s Mathieu van der Poel in the maillot jaune for today’s stage. Julian Alaphilippe is in the green jersey. Defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar holds the white jersey. And Ide Schelling is enjoying another day in the polkadots.
Tour de France stage three: Scenes from yesterday
It will take something special to replicate the scenes from yesterday when Van der Poel crossed the line. That being said, we could see some very similar images if Cavendish is to win.
Tour de France stage three: Return of the Cav?
He hasn’t won a stage of the Tour de France since 2016. The winner of 30 stages of the Tour is hoping to make it 31 later today. Can he do it?
Tour de France stage three: Day for the sprinters
Everyone recovered from yesterday? I’ve just about cleared my throat after Mathieu van der Poel’s sensational victory and taking the yellow jersey.
Today though, it’s all about the sprinters. Who’s your money on? Caleb Ewan? Arnaud Demare? Or could we dare to dream that it might be Mark Cavendish?
Promises to be another thrilling stage.
Stage 3 prediction
Alaphilippe and Van der Poel stole the show in the first two stages as they made the most of punchy uphill finishes. But stage three is undoubtedly one for the more pure sprinters. It’s always difficult to predict who will raise their hands aloft at the end of the first flat stage. But given everyone is fresh, it often goes to the man with the best raw pace.
That man is probably Caleb Ewan, although Arnaud Demare promises to push him very close. You imagine Cavendish may go a few stages before challenging for the win, but don’t write him off for this one.
