Tour de France crash: Organisers withdraw lawsuit against woman who brought down peloton with a sign
Sports Staff
Thursday 01 July 2021 11:43 comments
Fan's cardboard banner causes huge Tour de France crash
Tour de France organisers have withdrawn their threat to sue the spectator who caused a shocking crash on stage one of this year’s race, according to Reuters.
A woman was posing for cameras with a cardboard sign with a message for her grandparents in a mix of French and German when she blocked the path of rider Tony Martin, whose fall created a domino effect and left most of the field in a pile of bodies and bikes on the road.
