A woman has been arrested after bringing down most of the Tour de France peloton with a cardboard sign, according to French news network RTL.

The woman was posing for cameras with a sign which read “Allez Opi Omi” – translated as a mix of French and German to mean ‘Go Grandma Grandpa’ – during Saturday’s stage one, apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her. German rider Tony Martin collided with the sign, which was hanging out into the road, setting off a domino affect which floored the majority of the field and caused many injuries, including one abandonment.

A spokesman for the Finistere police force called on the public to help find the culprit, saying: “The spectator who caused this accident left the scene before the arrival of the investigators. Everything is being done to try and find her. She was wearing glasses and dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped sweater, and a waxed yellow jacket.”

RTL say the spectator was taken into police custody after the “management of the Tour filed a complaint”.

German cyclist Jasha Sütterlin of Team DSM had to retire from the entire Tour due to his injuries.

The report further states that the responsible person could be fined up to €1,500, though this could be increased if further individual complaints were brought about by Sutterlin.

The incident took place approximately 25 miles from the Stage 1 finish line, with many riders needing medical attention as a result of the crash.