Tour de France highlights: Watch the best action from stage 12
Watch the latest action from the 2023 Tour de France
The 2023 Tour de France sees Slovenian two-time winner Tadej Pogacar aim to claim a third yellow jersey in four years, but he is up against the reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard and his formidable Jumbo-Visma team.
And while Vingegaard and Pogacar are expected to fight out the yellow jersey, there is an open race to finish on the podium.
Australia’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Spain’s Enric Mas, rising Danish star Mattias Skjelmose, home favourite David Gaudu, 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and Pogacar’s new teammate Adam Yates are all in the running, while Ineos riders Tom Pidcock and Dani Martinez could also end up high in the general classification. Ultimately it will come down to who can cling on to the wheels of Vingegaard and Pogacar the longest.