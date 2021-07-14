Tour de France during stage 17 (Getty)

Follow latest updates from stage 17 of the Tour de France. After a day of no European Championships or Tour, the cycling returned yesterday to satisfy sports fans that had been deprived of coverage for all of 24 hours.

Now Wednesday brings a major stage in the fight for the general classification. It boasts 37 kilometres of categorised climbing all packed into the final third of the 178km stage. It will be a punishing day for those at the front and back of the race. As well as watching those competing for the win, there will also be half an eye on green jersey Mark Cavendish as he looks to make the time cut.

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar comes into this one with more than five minutes advantage over the chasing pack and could extend that lead by the end of the day. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz will probably try to disrupt the Slovenian but nothing has happened in the race so far to suggest they will be successful. Follow all the latest below: