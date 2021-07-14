Tour de France LIVE: Stage 17 latest updates and route map to finish on Col du Portet
129km to go: Trek-Segafredo rider Julien Bernard is still attempting to get across to the breakaway but having very little success at the moment. The gap between him and the seven riders up front is locked at around 1:20.
Meanwhile, the peloton are more than six minutes back now. Good news for the sprinters, this. The calm pace in the main bunch will probably mean they do not drop away until 50km or so from the finish.
131km to go: The final climb today is the Col du Portet. It is a punishing 16.1km incline with an average gradient of 8.6 per cent.
If that’s not bad enough, before that the riders will also go over the Col de Peyresourde and Col de Val Louron-Azet inside the final 60km. That’s a total of 37km climbing at the end of this afternoon’s stage.
Punishing.
135km to go: You imagine the peloton will let the breakaway build up a huge lead today as the final three climbs will likely see the general classification riders battle it out and reduce the deficit in no time.
A reminder, here is the profile for today’s stage.
Yesterday’s winner Patrick Konrad produced a sensational ride to fend off David Gaudu and Sonny Colbrelli in the final stages of the Pyrenean mountains. A wonderful display of strength from the Austrian. Who can take a leaf out of Konrad’s book today?
The bromance was real ahead of today’s stage. Cav loves Alaphilippe, let’s get it right.
148km to go: An early start for the riders today as they set off before 11am BST. They’ve already completed more than 30km of today’s 178.4km route.
Six riders are out front: Lukas Pöstlberger, Anthony Perez, Danny van Poppel, Dorian Godon, Anthony Turgis and Maxime Chevalier.
Julien Bernard is also trying to join them to make it a breakaway of seven. The leading six have four minutes over the peloton, while Bernard is around one minute off the established break.
Welcome to The Independent's coverage of stage 17 of the Tour de France
After a day of no European Championships or Tour de France, the cycling returned from the rest day on Tuesday to satisfy sports fans that had been deprived of coverage for all of 24 hours.
Now Wednesday brings a major stage in the fight for the general classification. It boasts 37 kilometres of categorised climbing all packed into the final third of the 178km stage. It will be a punishing day for those at the front and back of the race. As well as watching those competing for the win, there will also be half an eye on green jersey Mark Cavendish as he looks to make the time cut.
Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar comes into this one with more than five minutes advantage over the chasing pack and could extend that lead by the end of the day. Rigoberto Uran, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz will probably try to disrupt the Slovenian but nothing has happened in the race so far to suggest they will be successful.
There is no doubt the likes of Julian Alaphilippe will try to take the stage, but this one is likely to be too tough for those punchy climbers. There promises to be fireworks throughout the day, with most of the GC action coming inside the final 50km. You’d be a fool to miss it.
