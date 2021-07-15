Tour de France LIVE: Stage 18 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar looks to cement lead on final day in mountains
Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France yesterday to extend his lead in the yellow jersey as Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz moved up to second and third, and Pogacar will look to build again today on the final day in the mountains.
The trio came to the summit finish on the Col du Portet together yesterday after a number of attacks, with Pogacar riding clear inside the final 150 metres to pick up his second stage win of the Tour. Rigoberto Uran, who began the day second overall, had been dropped on the final climb of the 178km stage from Muret, allowing Carapaz to move into the last of the podium places behind Pogacar and Vingegaard.
Vingegaard managed to extend his lead over Carapaz to four seconds on Wednesday and he will be hoping to do the same again here. The Dane took well over a minute out of Carapaz in the first individual time trial, so the Team Ineos Grenadiers man needs an advantage heading into the second, decisive race against the clock. Can he manage it on stage 18?
The route includes the famous Col du Tourmalet and the punishing 13km ascent up to Luz Ardiden. If any of the GC riders have anything left, now is the time to put all their cards on the table. It is also another day in which Mark Cavendish will have to remain vigilant of the time cut as he eyes tomorrow’s flat stage.
Here’s my prediction for today’s stage 18.
With two Cavendish-friendly stages and a time trial left after today, this is final realistic chance for a breakaway to make it before we reach Paris.
For that reason, expect a very fast start as almost all the teams without general classification ambitions attempt to make the breakaway.
The fact that it will be such a hotly-contested stage means it will likely be a very strong rider that makes it to the finish. If one of the Ineos boys are let off the leash from domestique duties then Geraint Thomas or Tao Geoghegen Hart could challenge for the win.
But they will almost certainly be riding for Carapaz, so this could be a day for someone like Dan Martin or Michael Woods.
The riders are on their bikes and heading towards the official start. Once we get going you imagine it will be a very frantic opening hour given the short nature of the stage.
Get ready for fireworks!
Sam again today for Tadej?
Racing should be getting underway very shortly.
A big talking point today will be the King of the Mountains classification. Wout Poels currently leads it but Tadej Pogacar and Nairo Quintana are hot on his heels.
Just 129.7 kilometres to deal with today, a very short stage. More than 30km of climbing in the second half of the stage. The mighty Col du Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden to be tackled.
Bahrain-Victorious hotel raided by police
The big story from last night was that the Bahrain-Victorious team hotel was raided by French police last night.
Here is the team’s official statement: On the eve of Stage 18 of Tour de France, Team Bahrain Victorious were subject to an investigation by French Police. The team were monitored by a number of officers following their arrival after stage 17 to the team hotel in Pau.
The investigation involved a search of riders’ rooms as part of the process. Despite being unaware of the investigation reasons, the team was also requested to provide all training files which were compiled and presented to the officers as requested.
Vladimir Miholjević commented:” Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests.
We are committed to highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements and will always be cooperating in a professional manner. The process had impacted our riders recovery and meal planning and as a professional team, the well being of our team is a key priority.
The profile and map for today’s stage.
Final day in the mountains. Tadej Pogacar won yesterday’s stage to further stamp his authority on the race. Will anyone be able to live with him today?
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of stage 18.
