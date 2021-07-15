(AFP via Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France yesterday to extend his lead in the yellow jersey as Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz moved up to second and third, and Pogacar will look to build again today on the final day in the mountains.

The trio came to the summit finish on the Col du Portet together yesterday after a number of attacks, with Pogacar riding clear inside the final 150 metres to pick up his second stage win of the Tour. Rigoberto Uran, who began the day second overall, had been dropped on the final climb of the 178km stage from Muret, allowing Carapaz to move into the last of the podium places behind Pogacar and Vingegaard.

Vingegaard managed to extend his lead over Carapaz to four seconds on Wednesday and he will be hoping to do the same again here. The Dane took well over a minute out of Carapaz in the first individual time trial, so the Team Ineos Grenadiers man needs an advantage heading into the second, decisive race against the clock. Can he manage it on stage 18?

The route includes the famous Col du Tourmalet and the punishing 13km ascent up to Luz Ardiden. If any of the GC riders have anything left, now is the time to put all their cards on the table. It is also another day in which Mark Cavendish will have to remain vigilant of the time cut as he eyes tomorrow’s flat stage.