Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 15 route updates today as Jonas Vingegaard leads standings
The Tour takes on the 202.5km route from Rodez to Carcassonne
Follow live updates from stage 15 of the Tour de France, in a day that should be set for the sprinters after a gruelling week in the Alps and two transitional days for the breakaway. Michael Matthews earned his first stage win at the Tour de France in five years yesterday beating Alberto Bettiol and Thibaut Pinot up the steep Cote de la Croix Neuve in a perfect ride from the breakaway. He launched his attack 50km from the finish and almost lost the stage when Bettiol overtook him with 2km to go. Matthews dug deep in sweltering conditions to reach the peak first and glided over the final 1.5km to claim the victory.
Yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard twice held of attacks from GC contender and Tour de France reigning champion Tadej Pogacar to keep his lead in tact but Geraint Thomas slipped further away from the lead despite holding onto third in the standings. A remarkable ride from South African Louis Meintjes propelled him into the GC top-10 as he finished over 10 minutes ahead of the other contenders.
Today, the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Jasper Philipsen will eyeing up a stage win here but one man stands in their way. Wout van Aert has already won two stages of this year’s race and will want to continue his dominance of the green jersey competition. Will anyone be able to beat him to Carcassonne?
Follow all the action from Stage 15 of the Tour de France:
Some images from the day so far:
100km to go: Nils Politt passes Mikkel Frolich Honore a large block of ice as they work together on the front, but their lead is slowly melting away, now down to just 1 min 30 sec from the advancing peloton.
Last year Mark Cavendish made history in Carcassonne:
110km to go: So, this stage 15 has settled into a rhythm with the two riders at the front – Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Frolich Honore (QuickStep) – around two minutes clear of the peloton, which is moving along a fair speed in the searing heat of southern France. Perhaps everyone is keen to get this sweltering day done. A bunch sprint is still the most likely outcome, you would think.
No mean feat of water-carrying, this, by Toms Skujins, a proper team player:
Here are the latest King of the Mountains points in the race for the polka dot jersey:
- Simon Geshke (Cofidis), 46 points
- Louis Meintjes, (Intermarche), 39
- Neilson Powless (EF Education), 37
- Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), 36
- Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), 35
130km to go: Pollit crests the Cote d’Ambialet (4.4km, 4.6%) just ahead of Honore, and thus takes the two King of the Mountains points on offer.
140km to go: Wout van Aert has been called back to the peloton by his team, so that’s the end of his early jaunt up the road. Not sure what he achieved, there. That leaves Nils Politt and Mikkel Frolich Honore in a two-man break, and they are almost three minutes clear of the peloton.
Temperatures are expected to reach 40C along the road to Carccassonne today. Eesh. One man who has often said he doesn’t like extreme heat is Tadej Pogacar, though hailing from Slovenia he surely has more experience of hot summers than the Dane in yellow, Jonas Vingegaard.
Worth noting that due to the extreme weather today, there are plenty of rules loosened to allow the riders to keep hydrated and the time cut has been slackened too so that strugglers can afford to take it easy. Water bidons are allowed to be taken at any point during the race, where normally they cannot be taken until at least 30km.
