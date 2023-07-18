✕ Close Tour de France spectator causes huge crash by taking selfie

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The final week of the 2023 Tour de France begins with a 22.4km individual time trial from the small town of Passy to the Alpine ski resort of Combloux. ‘The race of truth’ will see Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ride alone without their teammates or even each other for company as they continue their battle for the yellow jersey.

A time trial could favour two-time winner Pogacar, who is aiming to close the time gap on Vingegaard, as the yellow jersey holder currently leads by 10 seconds in the general classification. Pogacar beat Vingegaard by eight seconds in Copenhagen on last year’s Tour time trial, and by 27 seconds in Laval the year before, winning the stage in the process.

Today’s individual time trial includes an initial uncategorised climb before a category two rise towards the finish and could play into Vingegaard’s hands as he is a notoriously strong climber.

Follow all the latest from today’s stage 16 below: