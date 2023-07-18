Tour de France LIVE: Tadej Pogacar aims to cut time gap on Jonas Vingegaard in stage 16 time trial
An individual time trial from Passy to Combloux should suit the general classification hopefuls
The final week of the 2023 Tour de France begins with a 22.4km individual time trial from the small town of Passy to the Alpine ski resort of Combloux. ‘The race of truth’ will see Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ride alone without their teammates or even each other for company as they continue their battle for the yellow jersey.
A time trial could favour two-time winner Pogacar, who is aiming to close the time gap on Vingegaard, as the yellow jersey holder currently leads by 10 seconds in the general classification. Pogacar beat Vingegaard by eight seconds in Copenhagen on last year’s Tour time trial, and by 27 seconds in Laval the year before, winning the stage in the process.
Today’s individual time trial includes an initial uncategorised climb before a category two rise towards the finish and could play into Vingegaard’s hands as he is a notoriously strong climber.
Follow all the latest from today’s stage 16 below:
Remi Cavagna is 24 seconds faster than Mads Pedersen at the final time check before the finish. Who will come out on top when they’ve both crossed the line?
Pedersen flies over the finish in 36 minutes and six seconds. That’s over a minute quicker than Nikias Arndt. Pedersen is the new clubhouse leader but for how long?
The French champion, Remi Cavagna, is flying too. He looks composed and motivated and has beaten Mads Pedersen’s time at the second time check.
Currently he’s racing up the Côte de Domancy which could determine how close to the top of the leaderboard he’ll finish. 4.5km to go for the Frenchman.
Mads Pedersen is really going after this 22km course. He’s over a minute quicker than Dries Devenyns at the second time check. The Dane looks to be targeting a stage win here.
Bahrain Victorious’ Nikias Arndt takes the lead! The German finishes the course is superb fashion and crosses the line over 17 seconds ahead of Dries Devenyns.
The latest time to beat is 37 minutes 19 seconds. Arndt also set that time after climbing on the time trial bike.
The green jersey holder, Jasper Philipsen, heads down the ramp for his run.
He’s already got four stage wins on this tour and is miles ahead in the green jersey race. The Belgian’s only goal today will be to get around the course in the time limit.
Eurosport pundit Sean Kelly believes all the talk about switching bikes is all mind games and “it won’t make any difference” to the general classification contenders.
The excitement for today’s stage will come towards the end of the day as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard head out.
Belgium’s Dries Devenyns has just pipped Gianni Moscon’s time by two seconds. He gets home in 37 minutes and 37 seconds. The Soudal–Quick-Step rider leads in the clubhouse.
Mikkel Bjerg finishes off his own ride but crosses the line in fifth place with a time of 39’ 12”. His bike change worked okay on the final climb but Bjerg never pushed hard throughout the first sections of the course so his time might not be the best reflection of that particular gameplan.
The French national time trial champion, Rémi Cavagna, wants to impress here.
This time trial is his best chance of winning a stage on this year’s Tour and as the national champion there’s a but of expectation for him to at least challenge for the win.
He sets off for his run.
Astana’s Gianni Moscon is the new time trial leader with a decent time of 37 minutes and 39 seconds. That is the new benchmark for those on the course.
The next question that needs answering is whether Soren Waerenskold and Mikkel Bjerg can beat that time having changed bikes.
