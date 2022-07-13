✕ Close Covid-19 threat looms large on the Tour de France peloton

The Tour de France continues today after a tumultuous Stage 10 ended with Magnus Cort Nielsen winning a photo finish ahead of Nick Schultz on the airstrip in Megeve. Yesterday’s action saw more Covid-19 withdrawals and even environmental protests on the road which brought the race to a temporary halt.

Yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar retained his lead at the top of the general classification standings but could come under pressure as the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet will have to make some moves in the high mountains if they have aspirations of beating him.

Today’s stage sees the riders tackle three big climbs in the Col du Telegraphe, the highest point of the race on the Col du Galibier, and the steep rise to the finish atop the Col du Granon Serre Chevalier. Expect splits, time gains and maybe even more dropouts as the weather temperature continues to rise.

The 2022 Tour de France could be decided over the next couple of stages especially if Pogacar cements his status as the best rider in the race. He currently leads Vingegaard by 39 seconds, with Thomas one minute and 17 seconds adrift. Can anyone catch the reigning champion?

Follow all the action from Stage 11 of the Tour de France: