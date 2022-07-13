Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 11 updates as Tadej Pogacar defends yellow jersey in the Alps
The riders tackle three huge climbs as the Tour travels from Albertville to Col du Granon
The Tour de France continues today after a tumultuous Stage 10 ended with Magnus Cort Nielsen winning a photo finish ahead of Nick Schultz on the airstrip in Megeve. Yesterday’s action saw more Covid-19 withdrawals and even environmental protests on the road which brought the race to a temporary halt.
Yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar retained his lead at the top of the general classification standings but could come under pressure as the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet will have to make some moves in the high mountains if they have aspirations of beating him.
Today’s stage sees the riders tackle three big climbs in the Col du Telegraphe, the highest point of the race on the Col du Galibier, and the steep rise to the finish atop the Col du Granon Serre Chevalier. Expect splits, time gains and maybe even more dropouts as the weather temperature continues to rise.
The 2022 Tour de France could be decided over the next couple of stages especially if Pogacar cements his status as the best rider in the race. He currently leads Vingegaard by 39 seconds, with Thomas one minute and 17 seconds adrift. Can anyone catch the reigning champion?
Follow all the action from Stage 11 of the Tour de France:
140km to go: You can see here why green jersey wearer Van Aert has been so keen to fly out of the traps. The stage starts out flat with the intermediate sprint at Val d’Arc, but it only goes in one direction from there and that is up. It’s set to be a huge day of climbing. As of yet, no one has joined Van Aert and Van der Poel, who have a 15 second lead over the peleton.
150km to go: And we’re off! And Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are not hanging around! The Belgian and the Dutchman fly straight down the road, stripping away from the peleton. They’ll be on the hunt for early sprint points, with the intermediate sprint just 16.5km from the start line. Let’s see who joins them.
And here’s a recap of how the Tour played out yesterday, as Tadej Pogacar fought to hang on to the yellow jersey.
After a photo finish confirmed Magnus Cort Nielsen as the stage 10 winner ahead of Nick Schultz on the airstrip in Megeve, the question was whether the breakaway’s advantage was enough to put Lennard Kamna into the race lead.
The German, who started the day eight minutes and 43 seconds down, was in a group that started the final climb with a lead of more than nine minutes, but he had to watch on as Pogacar sprinted for the line and hung on by 11 seconds.
Many had speculated a UAE Team Emirates squad hobbled by illness might have been happy to hand over yellow and the responsibilities that come with it going into the next two brutal days, highlighted by Wednesday’s summit finish on the Col du Granon, but Pogacar’s late dash seemed to deliver the answer.
Tour de France: GC standings ahead of Stage 11
- 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 37hrs 11mins 28secs,
- 2 Lennard Kamna (Ger) BORA-hansgrohe at 11secs,
- 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma at 39secs,
- 4 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers at 1min 17secs,
- 5 Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers at 1min 25secs,
- 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 1min 38secs,
- 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM at 1min 39secs,
- 8 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers at 1min 46secs,
- 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team at 1min 50secs,
- 10 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious at same time
There is an earlier start to today’s stage, with the riders now making their way to the start line in Albertville ahead of the 11:25am depart.
Like everywhere else in Europe, it’s roasting hot conditions for what will be a huge day in this year’s Tour.
Tour de France: Col du Galibier
The Tour de France reaches its highest point of this year’s race up to the Col du Galibier - and the first rider to reach up will win a 5000 euros and the Souvenir Henri Desgrange prize, named after the first organiser of the Tour in 1903.
Tour de France: Protestors on road bring stage 10 to a standstill
A group called Dernière Rénovation claimed responsibility for the disruption. The group also staged a protest at this year’s French Open, with a protestor tying herself to the net at Roland Garros.
Their statement on social media read: “Today, 9 citizens supporting Last Renovation interrupted the 10th stage of the Tour de France between Morzine and Megève at Magland to stop the mad race towards the annihilation of our society.
“We can no longer remain spectators of the ongoing climate disaster. We have 989 days left to save our future, our humanity. The finish line is a ravine and we are calling on our government to turn immediately.
“Our goal is to force legislation to drastically reduce France’s emissions, starting with energy renovation, the area most likely to bring together social and climate justice today.
“This is our last chance to avoid catastrophic and irreversible consequences: deadly heat, extreme weather events, famines, mass migrations, armed conflicts… and this for all the next generations of humans.”
Recapping yesterday’s big story, as the Tour de France was brought to a standstill when demonstrators blocked the road en route to Megève.
A large breakaway group of riders were leading stage 10 by several minutes when they ran into protestors lined across the road with around 35km of the 148km route remaining.
Two of the activists were sitting back-to-back tied together while others let off red smokebombs, and the breakaway was significantly hindered in its progress towards the finish.
Eurosport’s on-road commentator Bradley Wiggins reported seeing team officials leave their cars to physically remove the demonstrators, describing the conflict as “great scenes”, while police also intervened.
Race director Christian Prudhomme was forced to neutralise the stage and restore the previous time gaps, leaving many riders waiting for around 10 minutes.
Tour de France: Stage 11 preview
The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race, writes Dylan Terry.
Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they have genuine aspirations of beating him.
Today, the riders tackle the Col du Telegraphe, the vicious Col du Galibier, and the steep climb to the finish atop the Col du Granon Serre Chevalier.
There will be splits and time gained and lost during this stage and it could well end with Pogacar cementing his status as the best rider in the race.
He currently leads Vingegaard by 39 seconds, with Thomas one minute and 17 seconds adrift. But can anyone stop the flying Slovenian as we head into the high mountains?
Tour de France 2022: Stage 11
Follow all the latest updates from Stage 11 of the Tour de France, as it continues today after a tumultuous Stage 10 ended with Magnus Cort Nielsen winning a photo finish ahead of Nick Schultz on the airstrip in Megeve. Yesterday’s action saw more Covid-19 withdrawals and even environmental protests on the road which brought the race to a temporary halt.
Yellow jersey holder Tadej Pogacar retained his lead at the top of the general classification standings but could come under pressure as the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet will have to make some moves in the high mountains if they have aspirations of beating him.
