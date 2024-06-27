Tour de France prize money: How much does the stage winner earn?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Tour de France begins on Saturday, 29 June, with the 2024 edition promising plenty of excitement as it welcomes it’s first new route, plenty of competition in the general classification and a potential new record.

Cycling’s most famous race begins in Florence this weekend, and a new route – a change forced upon the organisers due to a clash with the Olympics in Paris - will be the focus of plenty of attention, as will several stages in particular.

Mark Cavendish is bidding for a record 35th stage win, with the British sprinter potentially getting a shot at the record in Stages Three, Five, Six and Eight.

And though he’s never got close to a general classification win, Cavendish will have taken home a small fortune from his previous 34 stage wins.

In 2024, stage winners are awarded with €11,000 (£9,518), with money also awarded to the top 20 finishers. Second place takes home €5,500, with third winning €2,800 and fourth awarded with €1,500. From 15th place onwards, riders are awarded €300.

The overall prize purse stands at €2,301,200 (£1.95 million) this year, and the winner of the general classification takes home around 20 per cent of that figure, which is €500,000 (£423,00).

Second place takes home €200,000 (£169,000), and third is awarded €100,000. Those placing between 20th and 160th are awarded €1,000 (£845).

There are plenty more bonuses on offer too, with €500 given to whoever is leading the classification each day. The winners of the intermediate sprints are given €1,500, while the green jersey winner – the rider with the most sprint points at the end of the race – is awarded with €25,000, as is the King of the Mountains.

The winner of the white jersey – the best-placed rider under the age of 25 – also wins €25,000. Other rewards on offer include the daily combativity award (€2,000), the overall combativity award (€20,000), the Souvenir Henri Desgrange (the first rider over the top of the highest point of the race, who is awarded €5,000) and €800 for the first rider over the top of each hors categorie climb.

The winner of the team classification, which is decided by the cumulative time of each team’s three fastest finishers, is awarded €50,000, with the fastest team on each day also earning €2,800. This money is traditionally shared around the team,