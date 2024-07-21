Support truly

The 2024 Tour de France is coming to an end and Tadej Pogacar is poised to win a third yellow jersey after staving off competition from Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel – and the Slovenian will be well rewarded.

Riders secure bonuses from their teams for their exploits on the bike during the Tour, but there is plenty of prize money on offer from race organisers ASO too.

Pogacar will take home a healthy winners’ cheque for his efforts, along with plenty more for stage wins, combativity awards and his King of the Mountains points.

Tour de France prize money

The total prize pot of the 2024 Tour de France is €2.5m and the overall winner of the general classification receives 20% of that figure, taking home €500,000.

€500,000 €200,000 €100,000 €70,000 €50,000 €23,000 €11,500 €7,600 €4,500 €3,800 €3,000 €2,700 €2,500 €2,100 €2,000 €1,500 €1,300 €1,200 €1,100 €1,000

Every other finisher receives €1,000 in Paris.

Tadej Pogacar has been the outstanding rider this year ( AP )

Individual stage prize money

Winning a stage of the Tour nets €11,000.

€11,000 €5,500 €2,800 €1,500 €830 €780 €730 €670 €650 €600 €540 €470 €440 €340 €300 €300 €300 €300 €300 €300

Victor Campenaerts celebrates winning stage 18 ( AP )

Green & polka dot jersey prize money

The winner of the points classification for the best sprinter takes home €25,000, as does the King of the Mountains.

€25,000 €15,000 €10,000 €4,000 €3,500 €3,000 €2,500 €2,000

Jasper Philipsen is set to claim another green jersey ( Tim de Waele/AP )

White jersey prize money

The best young rider at the end of the Tour (aged 25 and under) takes away €20,000.

€20,000 €15,000 €10,000 €5,000

Remco Evenepoel celebrates winning the first individual time-trial ( AFP via Getty Images )

There are other prizes to be won throughout the Tour de France. The daily combativity award comes with a €2,000 purse, and the overall combativity award earns the winner €20,000.

There is €800 for the first rider over the top of each hors categorie climb, €600 for category one, €400 for category two, €300 for category three and €200 for category four ascents.

The leader of each classification receives €300 per day, except for the general classification who receives €500.

The winner of the Souvenir Henri Desgrange – the first rider over the top of the highest point of the race – earns €5,000. This year that was Pogacar, who also went on to win the stage, collecting a healthy pay day.

The winner of the team classification, which is decided by the cumulative time of each team’s three fastest finishers, is awarded €50,000, with the fastest team on each day also earning €2,800. This money is traditionally shared around the team.