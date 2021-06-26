Tour de France result: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 1 as Chris Froome caught in major crashes

Julian Alaphilippe won a dramatic opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France to clinch the yellow jersey as two huge crashes caused chaos on a wild ride through Brittany.

A fan posing for the cameras with a cardboard sign managed to inadvertently wipe out most of the field with 40km to go when Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin couldn’t avoid the placard in his way. Most riders recovered only to be caught up in another crash in the final 10km at higher speed and with more casualties.

Chris Froome appeared to be one of them, and the four-time champion could be seen walking away gingerly from the scene. He got back on his bike and finished the stage but the Israel Start-Up Nation rider’s participation is now in doubt.

Alaphilippe and most of his Deceuninck–Quick-Step team avoided the second incident and as the road steepened towards the finish at Landernau, on a stage profile deliberately to designed to put the darling of France in yellow by race director Christian Prudhomme, and he seized his chance with a brilliant burst of power which no one could match.

The vastly talented Mathieu van der Poel tried to follow but faded, while last year’s winner Tadej Pogacar could only watch down the road as Alaphilippe, wearing the world champion’s rainbow jersey, threw his hands into the air as he crossed the finish.

“It’s a scenario I imagined and I really wanted to do it but of course I had to do it and it’s really super,” Alaphilippe said. “My team did a great job and controlled it all day. At the end I was caught in a crash but we got back and I really had to make the last climb. I had to get rid of the sprinters, it wasn’t easy but I gave my best and that was it.”

More to follow...