The 2022 Tour de France exploded to life on the cobbled tracks of northern France and when the clouds of dust finally settled on a chaotic stage, won by Australia’s Simon Clarke, reigning champion Tadej Pogacar was the day’s great beneficiary in the fight for the yellow jersey.

By contrast, Pogacar’s great rivals, the all-powerful Team Jumbo-Visma, suffered disastrous luck which put a dent in the ambitions of 2021 runner-up Jonas Vingegaard and all but destroyed the hopes of 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic.

Their must have been some terse words in the Jumbo-Visma team car as first Vingegaard suffered a puncture which left him briefly, comically riding a bike far too big as he sought to recover, before Roglic was taken out by a rogue hay bale lying in the road. The only solace for the Belgian team was that Wout van Aert retained the yellow jersey, despite selflessly slowing to help Vingegaard rejoin the chasing pack.

In the end Van Aert and the Jumbo-Visma hareem of super talented domestiques salvaged Vingegaard’s day, finishing as a group with Ineos’s Geraint Thomas 1min 04sec behind stage winner Clarke and only 15 seconds behind Pogacar, having been almost two minutes back at one point late in the day. Roglic, though, lost two minutes and his challenge might be over before it really begins.

Primoz Roglic on the road after a crash near the end of stage five (EPA)

more to follow...