The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 on Saturday after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey. The shock win in a soaked Copenhagen came after the Belgian beat out defending champion Tadej Pogacar by seven seconds in an impressive 15 minutes and 17 seconds, edging second-placed compatriot Wout van Aert by five seconds.

With GC contenders Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Geraint Thomas all safely negotiating the treacherous conditions, attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.

Stage 2 promises spectacular imagery and, if the wind picks up, plenty of action on the road as the peloton traces the Danish coastline before crossing the majestic Great Belt Bridge.

One of the beauties of the Grand Depart going on Tour is that it throws up totally unknown routes and almost anything could happen on a day like this one. Fierce crosswinds could split the pack and put a serious dent in the hopes of those who come out on the wrong side.

The route is a long 202.5km, with three categorised climbs dotted in the middle, before eventually reaching the bridge.

Stage 2 profile (letour)

The 18km bridge, built in 1998 linking the islands of Zealand and Funen, is a phenomenal feat of engineering but it has become something more than that; it is a part of Danish culture, as well as a tool to bring the country together in a physical and emotional sense.

Even if the winds are low and the racing sedate, stage 2 is guaranteed to show off Denmark to the watching world.

Stage 2 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 11:15pm BST and should finish around 4:10pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.