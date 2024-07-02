Support truly

After the general classification contenders took centre stage on the first true climbing test, the Tour de France’s premier fastmen are set to return to prominence on Stage 5.

Two days on from a first bunch sprint into Turin, a 177.4km run from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas looks likely for another dash at the denouement.

The stage weaves further inland from the Alpine foothills, with a fast and furious opening likely on a downhill charge towards Chambery before a couple of lumps and bumps in the back half of the day’s racing.

Two fourth category tests are unlikely to prompt any significant action, though, with even the most uphill-averse sprinters likely to survive the Cote du Cheval Blanc (1.5km at 4.3%) and Cote de Lhuis (3km at 4.8%).

While an early, futile breakaway may well get away to afford the sponsors of the smaller teams time in the spotlight, the peloton are all but certain to reel them in before arrival in the finishing town near Lyon.

A crash caused chaos in Turin and prevented a number of sprint trains from leaving the station, affording Biniam Girmay the opportunity to take a surprise, historic victory for Intermarche-Wanty.

The bigger outfits will look to strike back here: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was the victim of double misfortune on Stage 3, caught up in the crash having lost leadout man Mathieu van der Poel to an apparent puncture.

Decathlon-AG2R may also be prominent in a route that takes in their Chambery hometown as they look to set things up for Sam Bennett, while Mark Cavendish will hope to challenge for a record 35th stage win. Positioning will be key with two roundabouts in quick succession just before the 2km-to-go mark.

Stage 5 map and profile

Stage 5 profile ( Letour )

Stage 5 map ( Letour )

Start time

The stage will begin with the neutralised rollout at 12.20 BST, with an expected finish a little after 4pm BST depending on the pace of racing after a tough day in the Alps.

Prediction

After their respective mishaps on Sunday, expect Van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen to make a statement for Alpecin-Deceuninck.