Tour de France 2023 stage 7 LIVE: Mark Cavendish chases record-setting win in Bordeaux
The Astana rider will be among the contenders as the peloton heads for Bordeaux
After two thrilling days of climbing in the Pyrenees, the Tour de France heads north to Bordeaux with a flat stage likely to interest the peloton’s fastest sprinters.
Stage 7 brings only a single, minor categorised climb on a 170km weave from Mont-de-Marsan up to the Gironde.
Jumbo-Visma Jonas Vingegaard starts the day in yellow but the big winner yesterday was Tadej Pogacar, hitting back after conceding time to his great rival on Wednesday.
The UAE Team Emirates star in resurgent form as he took a magnificent stage victory on the first summit finish of this year’s race.
The pair should be able to cool their heels and recover on what looks likely to be a calmer day, with a bunch sprint all but a certainty as Bordeaux hosts a stage finish of the Tour for the first time in 13 years.
The winner that day? Mark Cavendish, and all eyes will be on the Astana sprinter come the final kilometres as he continues his chase for a record-setting 35th stage win.
Cavendish on his final Tour de France
“I know I’ve still got a job to do,” said Mark Cavendish when ruminating over his last time competing in the Tour de France. “I know I’ll regret that, not living in the moment of enjoying things. The whole experience of the Tour de France, you can’t describe it. This race gives you the most incredible emotions.
“Unfortunately you don’t really analyse it and appreciate them until afterwards. It’s the same every year. I know it’s my last one but it’s the same, I’ve got a job to do and I can’t really afford those little moments of sentiment.
“But I can definitely appreciate them later.”
Can Cavendish break the record?
Mark Cavendish is searching for a 35th stage win at the Tour de France which would set a new record on the tour moving him clear of Eddy Merckx for the most of all-time.
Will today be the day he does so?
Tadej Pogacar on yesterday’s stage win
“I would not say it’s revenge but it feels sweet to win and to take some time back,” Pogacar said. “I feel a little bit relieved, I feel much better now.
“The display Jonas showed yesterday was incredible and I was thinking when they started to pull on the Tourmalet, I thought, ‘S***, if it’s going to happen like yesterday we can pack our bags and go home’, but luckily I had good legs today and I could follow on the Tourmalet.
“I felt quite comfortable and when I felt it was the right moment in the end I attacked and it was a big relief… I would say now it’s almost the perfect gap and it’s going to be a big battle until the last stage I think.”
Vingegaars vs Pogacar
The battle between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar is set to go on hold today as the sprinters take centre stage. Pogacar won stage 6 yesterday with a brilliant attack late one and is now just 24 seconds behind the reigning champion.
Vingegaard finished second with a big enough gap over Jai Hindley to take possession of the yellow jersey.
Tadej Pogacar raced clear of rival Jonas Vingegaard to take a solo win on stage six of the Tour de France as Jai Hindley’s spell in the yellow jersey proved short-lived.
A day earlier, Pogacar appeared to be suffering the effects of his long injury lay-off as he lost significant time to Vingegaard while Hindley raced into yellow, but it all changed on the second Pyrenean stage as Pogacar flipped the script once again.
After sticking to Vingegaard’s attack on the mighty Tourmalet, the two-time Tour winner put in an explosive dig to distance his rival with 2.7 kilometres of the final climb up to Cauterets-Cambasque remaining, winning the 145km stage from Tarbes by 24 seconds.
Jonas Vingegaard is in yellow ahead of Pogacar.
What to expect from stage 7
Stage seven is one of very few sprint opportunities left in the race, and that means that while the general classification contenders will be recuperating as much as possible, there will be plenty of stress among the sprint teams as they jostle to win the stage.
The 170km route from Mont-de-Marsan offers up an intermediate sprint after 88km – Jasper Philipsen is dominating the points classification and may be tempted to come forward and fight for more points here, unless a breakaway has escaped up the road and swept them all up.
There is a small category four climb before the finish – the Cote de Beguey (1.2km at 4.4%) – but it is not enough to disrupt the sprinters from their task. A breakaway is likely, but we can expect it to be reeled in come the finish to set up a showdown to the line.
Stage 7 route map and profile
Tour de France stage 7 start time and prediciton
The stage is set to begin at around 12.30pm BST and is expected to finish at around 4pm BST.
It is hard to look beyond Jasper Philipsen here due to the nature of the sprint finish but let’s be adventurous – Caleb Ewan looks sharp and ready to win a stage, and this time he can close the deal after losing a photo finish in Nogaro.
Tour de France stage 6 result
Tadej Pogacar produced a stunning attack to win stage six on the summit finish at Cauterets and land a psychological blow in his duel with reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard.
But Vingegaard had the consolation of taking the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Australia’s Jai Hindley, and leads Pogacar in the general classification by 25 seconds.
It is set up to be a classic Tour de France.
The 2023 Tour de France erupted in the Pyrenees with a slugfest between the major general classification contenders in the mountains.
Tadej Pogacar produced a stunning attack to win stage six on the summit finish at Cauterets and land a psychological blow in his duel with reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard. But Vingegaard had the consolation of taking the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Australia’s Jai Hindley, and leads Pogacar in the general classification by 25 seconds. It is set up to be a classic Tour de France.
There could well be a thrilling and closely fought fight for the overall win, but that can wait: this is a day for those podium hunters to take a well-earned break from the cut and thrust at the front and let the sprinters take the floor. Stage seven is one of very few sprint opportunities left in the race, and that means that while the GC contenders will be recuperating as much as possible, there will be plenty of stress among the sprint teams as they jostle to win the stage.
