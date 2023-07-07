✕ Close Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy? | You Ask The Questions

After two thrilling days of climbing in the Pyrenees, the Tour de France heads north to Bordeaux with a flat stage likely to interest the peloton’s fastest sprinters.

Stage 7 brings only a single, minor categorised climb on a 170km weave from Mont-de-Marsan up to the Gironde.

Jumbo-Visma Jonas Vingegaard starts the day in yellow but the big winner yesterday was Tadej Pogacar, hitting back after conceding time to his great rival on Wednesday.

The UAE Team Emirates star in resurgent form as he took a magnificent stage victory on the first summit finish of this year’s race.

The pair should be able to cool their heels and recover on what looks likely to be a calmer day, with a bunch sprint all but a certainty as Bordeaux hosts a stage finish of the Tour for the first time in 13 years.

The winner that day? Mark Cavendish, and all eyes will be on the Astana sprinter come the final kilometres as he continues his chase for a record-setting 35th stage win.

Follow all the latest updates from stage seven below: