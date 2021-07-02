Stage 8 of this compelling Tour de France takes the peloton into the Alps, and the first category one climbs of the race so far.

There are five categorised climbs in all across the 150km route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, finishing the familiar duo of the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombiere, a double-act to bring the best climbers to the fore.

Mark Cavendish will no doubt shuffle to the front to get in position for the early intermediate sprint 45km in, as he seeks to tighten his early grip on the green jersey.

But from there the road steepens, and the final 50km will be tough, especially so after such a gruelling 250km stage 7, the longest route on the Tour for 21 years.

Whose day will it be? Mathieu van der Poel may have increased his general classification lead on Friday but his climbing skills will be put to the test here and he may finally have to give up his beloved yellow jersey.

A breakaway could well form and stick it out until the end, but if the winner comes from the main pack then why look any further than the overall favourite and reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, who seems in strong shape and can climb with the best of them.

There are bonus seconds on top of the Colombiere which could incentivise some of the big names to the fore late in the day, before a fast ascent to the finish. Should a rider like Julian Alaphilippe still be in the mix by that point, his masterful handling skills could carry him down to victory.

Route map and profile

Stage 8 profile (letour)

Stage 8 route map (letour)

Prediction

Tadej Pogacar could well use this opportunity to stamp his authority on the race and grab the yellow jersey.

Start time

Stage 8 is set to start at 1.15pm BST and is scheduled to finish just after 5pm.