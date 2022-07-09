Stage nine takes this Tour de France into the mountains and a this final ride before Monday’s rest day could set up another battle between the big general classification stars.

The majority of this 193km route is in Switzerland, starting in Aigle where an immediate category four climb (Cote de Bellevue, 4.3km at 4% gradient) offers a platform for the breakaway to form.

After an intermediate sprint comes the category two Col des Mosse (13.3km, 4.1%) and familiar category one Col de la Croix (8.1km, 7.6%) which serves up a long, fast descent to the French border.

Once back in France, the peloton faces the category one Pas de Morgins (15.4km, 6.1%), a long ascent with a plateaued summit, before another drop and short climb to the finish at Chatel les Portes du Solieil.

The breakaway might be allowed to run all the way to the finish, offering opportunities for those riders who have already fallen down the GC rankings. But there will likely be a battle once more between the big hitters, and it could be round 2 for Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard after the man in yellow, Pogacar, pinched victory atop La Planche des Belles Filles on Friday.

Stage 9 profile

Stage 9 profile (letour)

Stage 9 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 11.45pm BST with the expected finish at around 4:45pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.