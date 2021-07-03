The Tour de France is back in Tignes two years after the race had to be suddenly suspended due to a mudslide on the road, and the peloton never reached the finish. That day was decisive as the yellow jersey switched hands from Julian Alaphilippe to eventual winner Egan Bernal, but this time is the irresistible Tadej Pogacar is in the maillot jaune and looks unlikely to give it up.

Pogacar produced a stunning display on stage 8 to open up a 1min 46sec gap at the top of the standings over Wout van Aert, and a lead of around five minutes on his most realistic rivals like Alexey Lutsenko, Rigoberto Uran, Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas, an astonishing gap at this early stage, and right now it feels like by how much, rather than if, Pogacar will retain his crown.

Stage 9 is the final stint before Monday’s first rest day and it is another brute in the Alps. There are five categorised climbs scattered through the 145km route from Cluses to Tignes, with the hors categorie Col du Pre in the middle before a 21km drag up to the summit finish.

It is another day for the climbers. A breakaway is likely to form and be allowed to go up the road, but if they are reeled in then who would bet against Pogacar winning the stage?

Route map and profile

Stage 9 profile (letour)

Stage 9 map (letour)

Prediction

Tadej Pogacar held himself back from challenging for the stage 8 victory as rain fell and made the treacherous descent to the finish too dangerous a place to take a risk. But he has the peloton at his mercy and there is no reason for him to hold back here, with a rest day to come, should he be near the front come the final stretch. If not Pogacar then it is a day for a pure climber in a breakaway: Nairo Quintana has won on profiles like this one before and he is out of the overall running, so could have a free tilt at the run to Tignes.

Start time

Stage 9 is set to start at 1pm BST and is expected to finish at around 5.30pm.