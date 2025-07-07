Tim Merlier takes sprint victory after Jasper Philipsen abandons as crashes mar stage 3 of Tour de France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tim Merlier pipped Jonathan Milan to victory on a crash-strewn stage three of the Tour de France that saw Saturday's stage winner Jasper Philipsen forced to abandon in the green jersey.

Soudal-QuickStep's Merlier had the power to come around Milan and take the win in a photo finish in Dunkirk, but it was a reduced sprint as two crashes in the final five kilometres split the peloton - with Merlier's team-mate Remco Evenepoel among those to go down.

Philipsen had not even made it that far, forced to abandon after a heavy crash at the intermediate sprint on a day when a calm start to the 178km stage from Valenciennes turned into a frantic, dangerous finish.

Mathieu van der Poel retained the leader's yellow jersey, still four seconds clear of Tadej Pogacar, but it was a costly day for his team.

Alpecin-Deceuninck had enjoyed a dream start with two victories from two, aiming to become the first team to win the opening three stages of a Tour since the French squad in 1961 - but it came to an abrupt end a little under 60km from the finish.

As the pace ramped up on the approach to the intermediate sprint, where Philipsen was looking to extend his advantage in the points classification, Laurenz Rex and Bryan Coquard tangled on the right side of the road, sending Coquard left and into the side of Philipsen.

The Belgian hit the deck hard and it was immediately apparent his Tour was over as he was taken to the side of the road for treatment.

open image in gallery Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey but lost colleague Jasper Philipsen ( REUTERS )

As the pace dropped again, Tim Wellens rolled off the front of the peloton and claimed the sole king of the mountains point on offer, enough to relieve his team-mate Pogacar of the the polka-dot jersey.

But there was more drama to come as the peloton reached Dunkirk. Evenepoel - third overall last year and again targeting a podium finish in Paris - was caught in the first of two big crashes, rolling to the line holding his left side.

There was then another violent incident on the final approach to the line, with Alexis Renard and Cees Bol going down hard at high speed.

Merlier emerged from the chaos with his second career Tour stage win, four years after the first.

"It was a really hard battle," the Belgian said. "It was difficult to be in position in the battle before the last corner and I must say, my team did an incredible job to the last 5km and then the real battle started.

open image in gallery Tim Merlier (centre) just edged Jonathan Milan (right) for victory in Dunkirk ( REUTERS )

"I was able to get some slipstream next to Milan. It's always difficult to beat him but I'm happy I can take today my second win in the Tour de France.

"At first I was sure (I had won) and put my hands in the air but then I was not sure anymore so I was waiting until I was."

Tour debutant Milan's second place saw him inherit the green jersey from the unfortunate Philipsen.

British debutant Joe Blackmore moved up to sixth overall, 41 seconds off yellow, to go second in the young rider's classification.

PA