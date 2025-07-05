Who is leading the Tour de France? Yellow jersey and general classification standings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jasper Philipsen powered to victory in a reduced bunch sprint to claim his 10th career Tour de France stage win and seize the yellow jersey, as Jonas Vingegaard showed aggressive intentions in a chaotic opening stage on Saturday.

Belgian Philipsen outsprinted Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Norway's Soren Waerenskjold in impressive fashion while Dane Vingegaard and defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia crossed the line in the leading group.

"It was a perfect team performance; we were there all day in a really nervous stage, and we knew we had to be at the front when the split happened. The team was amazing, and I just had to finish it off," Philipsen said.

Absent from the mini peloton were podium contenders Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, who were caught at the wrong end of a split caused by a brutal acceleration from Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike 17km from the line, and finished 39 seconds behind.

The decisive move on narrow roads with crosswinds caught the duo off guard, while Pogacar stayed alert.

"It was a hectic day and just like we thought there were splits in the end but we were in front, thanks to a good job from the team, it paid off in the end," Pogacar said.

Here is how the riders stand in each classification after stage 1 of the Tour de France.

Stage 1 results

Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 3hrs 53mins 11secs Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty) same time Soren Waerenskjold (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) Anthony Turgis (Fra/TotalEnergies) Matteo Trentin (Ita/Tudor) Clement Russo (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Paul Penhot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Matteo Jorgenson (US/Visma-Lease a Bike) Marius Mayrhofer (GerTudor) Sam Watson (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

General classification

Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 3hrs 53mins 1sec Biniam Girmay (Eri/Intermarche-Wanty) +4secs Soren Waerenskjold (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) +6secs Anthony Turgis (Fra/TotalEnergies) +10 secs Matteo Trentin (Ita/Tudor) same time Clement Russo (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Paul Penhot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Matteo Jorgenson (US/Visma-Lease a Bike) Marius Mayrhofer (GerTudor) Sam Watson (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

Points classification

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) 20 pts Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 17 Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) 15 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 13 Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 11

King of the mountains (KOM) classification

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) 2 pts Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) 1

Young riders’ classification