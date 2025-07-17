Tadej Pogacar storms back into yellow jersey with stunning stage 12 victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tadej Pogacar delivered a display of pure dominance on the first true mountain test of this year’s Tour de France to retake the yellow jersey with a solo win.

On the Hautacam, where Jonas Vingegaard left Pogacar behind in a decisive attack in his 2022 Tour win, the world champion exacted revenge, attacking 12 kilometres from the summit finish and putting two minutes 10 seconds into his rival, who finished second on the day.

Pogacar's third stage win of this Tour, the 20th of his career, put him a big step closer to what would be a fourth overall title as he leads by three minutes 31 seconds from Vingegaard, with both men putting time into third-placed Remco Evenepoel, now four minutes 45 seconds down.

Irishman Ben Healy, who took yellow out of a breakaway on stage 10, struggled in the heat and it was no surprise to see him hand over yellow, shipping 13 and a half minutes on the 180.6km stage from Auch.

open image in gallery Tadej Pogacar went solo on the lower slopes of the climb ( REUTERS )

There were questions over how Pogacar might be feeling as he started the day bandaged up on his right side following a crash late on Wednesday's stage into Toulouse, but by the finish line there was no doubt about his status as the class of this field.

The riders were barely on to the Hautacam, the first hors categorie climb of this Tour at an average gradient of 7.9km over 13.5km, when Pogacar burst off the wheel of team-mate Jhonatan Narvaez, with Vingegaard unable to keep up.

Pogacar gradually pulled further and further clear, and such was his level of control he even had the wherewithal to point out a passing camera operator had a fan's placard stuck to their motorbike inside the final two kilometres.

open image in gallery Vingegaard slipped to 3'31" behind his rival in the overall standings ( AP )

“I almost already forgot (about the Hautacam stage in 2022) and was just looking forward to today, then all the people came to me saying all the time about this, ‘Is this revenge time?’ Then when we approached the bottom of the climb it was the reverse story of a few years ago,” he said.

“For sure you don't know how the body reacts after a crash, but it was not too bad a crash. I feel my hip only if I do acrobatics, but here riding the bike it's not big flexing.”

Pogacar dedicated his stage win to Samuele Privitera, the 19-year-old Italian development rider who died after a crash at the Giro della Valle d'Aosta on Wednesday.

“This stage can go for Samuele, to all his family,” he said. “It was really sad, it was the first thing I read in the morning, and I was thinking in the last kilometre about him and how tough this sport can be, and how much pain it can cause.”

open image in gallery Pogacar dedicated his win on stage 12 to Samuele Privitera ( AP )

Evenepoel was among several riders appearing to struggle in temperatures in the mid-30s. He slipped back on the Soulor and although he recovered on the descent, the Belgian was quickly dropped again on the Hautacam, conceding three and a half minutes to Pogacar.

For Healy his second day in yellow was one of suffering too. He survived longer than Evenepoel on the Soulor but once he was dropped, his deficit ballooned as the breakaway specialist found the challenge of hanging with the general classification riders too much.

But Young Scot Oscar Onley, 22, was again up to that task for almost all of the day, just losing a two-up sprint against Tobias Halland Johannessen for fourth place, and moved up to sixth overall.