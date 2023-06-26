Tour de France 2023: When does race start and end? Dates, times and full schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tour de France, cycling’s premier race, is fast approaching with action set to get underway in a few weeks.

The multi-stage race will see the best cyclists in the world race across different terrains and locations throughout France and the Basque country.

Defending champion, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard will be looking to retain his yellow jersey with his main threat likely to be two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, despite the 24-year-old seeing his early year form and tour preparations hampered by a fractured wrist.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tour de France.

When is the Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France will take place between July 1-23 with the riders completing a series of different stages across varying terrain.

Where does the Tour de France start?

The first stage of the Tour de France, known as the Grand Départ, will take place in Bilbao which is located in the Basque Country in northern Spain. The first three stages will all start in Spain before the riders cross over into France for the conclusion of stage three in Bayonne.

How many stages are there in the Tour de France?

There are 21 stages in the Tour de France, with two rest days sandwiched in between. Across the three weeks of racing, the riders will have 6 flat stages, 6 hilly stages, 8 mountain stages and one individual time trial.

How long is the Tour de France?

This year’s Tour de France will be raced over 3,404 kilometres (2,115 miles). The longest day will be stage two from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, which is 209km while the shortest - besides the time trial - at just 115km is the final stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysees

How many teams and riders are in the Tour de France?

There are 22 teams that make up the Tour de France. Each team is made up of eight riders meaning 176 cyclists will compete in this year’s race.

How to watch the Tour de France?

For UK viewers, the Tour de France will be available to watch on Eurosport with a valid subscription as well as ITV4.