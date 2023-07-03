‘You morons!’ Tour de France riders furious as tacks on road cause chaos

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tour de France riders were attacked by nails on the road of the final kilometres of stage two in San Sebastian.

Several riders suffered punctures in the last throes of the 209km ride through the Spanish Basque Country. Lilian Calmejane posted a video on social media showing his bike after the race, with five nails embedded in the front tyre.

‘Thank you for this kind of human bulls**t…” he tweeted. “I don’t think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bulls**t you morons.”

Race radio announced a series of punctures from around 20km to the finish line, with 15-20 riders affected. Race organiser ASO is investigating the incident.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Tom Pidcock was one of those who suffered a slow puncture but was able to make it to the finish. Luke Durbridge of Jayco-Alula also suffered a puncture and his tyres were studded with nails.

Groupama-FDJ sports director Philippe Mauduit said some riders in his team had suffered punctures due to nails while a representative for the Lotto Dstny team said two of their riders were also affected.

In 2012, dozens of riders and some race motorbikes suffered punctures after the ascent to the Mur de Peguere during the 14th stage to Foix after nails had been thrown onto the road.

Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team their first Tour de France win in 15 years when he claimed the second stage. The Frenchman powered away with one kilometre to go and held off the chasers in the final metres, while Tadej Pogacar finished third to claim bonus seconds on reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Additional reporting by Reuters