Tour de France on TV: Channel, start time and how to watch highlights online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2022 Tour de France sees Slovenian two-time winner Tadej Pogacar aim to claim a third yellow jersey in four years, but he is up against the reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard and his formidable Jumbo-Visma team.

And while Vingegaard and Pogacar are expected to fight out the yellow jersey, there is an open race to finish on the podium.

Australia’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Spain’s Enric Mas, rising Danish star Mattias Skjelmose, home favourite David Gaudu, 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and Pogacar’s new teammate Adam Yates are all in the running, while Ineos riders Tom Pidcock and Dani Martinez could also end up high in the general classification. Ultimately it will come down to who can cling on to the wheels of Vingegaard and Pogacar the longest.

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Tour de France:

Stage 4 highlights

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4, starting around midday (guide here), before highlights on ITV4 at 7pm each day. It can all be streamed online via ITVX.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service.