Final yellow jersey and general classification standings as Tour de France ends in Paris
Tadej Pogacar has won the 112th edition of the Tour de France, his fourth victory at the sport’s biggest race
Tadej Pogacar has won the 2025 Tour de France, finishing on the podium for the sixth successive year and winning his fourth crown in Paris at the age of just 26.
The Slovenian ultimately finished 4’24” ahead of two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard, with German 24-year-old Florian Lipowitz finishing third and sealing the best young rider’s classification at 11 minutes back.
Britain’s Oscar Onley, riding just his second Tour de France and only 22, finished fourth overall at 12’12” down on Pogacar.
Stage 12 saw the first real mountain test of the Tour and Pogacar - despite suffering a late crash in the closing kilometres of stage 11 - passed with flying colours, powering away from his rivals on the lower slopes of the infamous hors-categorie Hautacam, and from then on, there was no stopping the Slovenian.
He put even more time into closest challenger and eventual runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, who was further weakened by his key mountain lieutenants Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, and Simon Yates all enduring bad days at the office in the opening Pyrenean stage.
Pogacar won his third stage of this Tour - having already won stages four and seven - at the summit finish and moved back into yellow after spending spells in the race lead during the opening week.
And Pogacar continued his masterclass with back-to-back stage wins as he won stage 13’s mountainous time trial, extending his gap over Vingegaard to more than four minutes despite a better performance from the Dane.
The defending champion became the youngest rider to reach 21 Tour de France stage wins with his victory atop the Peyragudes category-one climb, continuing a career which has already ensured him a place in cycling’s hall of fame.
Here is how the riders stand in each classification after stage 21 of the Tour de France.
Stage 21 results
- Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), in 3:07:30
- Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana), +19''
- Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious)
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +26”
- Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling), +38”
- Arnaud de Lie (Lotto), +1’14”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
- Mike Teunissen (XDS Astana)
- Dylan Teuns (Cofidis), all at same time
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) in 76:00:32
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) +4:24
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +11:00
- Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) +12:12
- Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +17:12
- Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) +20:14
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea - B&B Hotels) +22:35
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +25:30
- Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) +28:02
- Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) + 32:42
Points classification
- Jonathan Milan (Lidl‑Trek) 372 pts
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 294 pts
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarché‑Wanty) 232 pts
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) 182 pts
- Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 169 pts
King of the mountains (KOM) classification
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 119 pts
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) 104 pts
- Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) 97 pts (includes 8 point penalty)
- Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 85 pts
- Ben O’Connor (Jayco AlUla) 51 pts
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 76:11:32
- Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) +1’12”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +11’35”
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) +17’02”
- Raul Garcia Pierna (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +2:04:58
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments