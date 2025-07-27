Final yellow jersey and general classification standings as Tour de France ends in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tadej Pogacar has won the 2025 Tour de France, finishing on the podium for the sixth successive year and winning his fourth crown in Paris at the age of just 26.

The Slovenian ultimately finished 4’24” ahead of two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard, with German 24-year-old Florian Lipowitz finishing third and sealing the best young rider’s classification at 11 minutes back.

Britain’s Oscar Onley, riding just his second Tour de France and only 22, finished fourth overall at 12’12” down on Pogacar.

Stage 12 saw the first real mountain test of the Tour and Pogacar - despite suffering a late crash in the closing kilometres of stage 11 - passed with flying colours, powering away from his rivals on the lower slopes of the infamous hors-categorie Hautacam, and from then on, there was no stopping the Slovenian.

He put even more time into closest challenger and eventual runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, who was further weakened by his key mountain lieutenants Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, and Simon Yates all enduring bad days at the office in the opening Pyrenean stage.

Pogacar won his third stage of this Tour - having already won stages four and seven - at the summit finish and moved back into yellow after spending spells in the race lead during the opening week.

And Pogacar continued his masterclass with back-to-back stage wins as he won stage 13’s mountainous time trial, extending his gap over Vingegaard to more than four minutes despite a better performance from the Dane.

The defending champion became the youngest rider to reach 21 Tour de France stage wins with his victory atop the Peyragudes category-one climb, continuing a career which has already ensured him a place in cycling’s hall of fame.

Here is how the riders stand in each classification after stage 21 of the Tour de France.

Pogacar dedicated his stage 12 win to 19-year-old cyclist Samuele Privitera, who died after a fall in a race on Wednesday ( AP )

Stage 21 results

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), in 3:07:30 Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana), +19'' Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +26” Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling), +38” Arnaud de Lie (Lotto), +1’14” Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) Mike Teunissen (XDS Astana) Dylan Teuns (Cofidis), all at same time

General classification

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) in 76:00:32 Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) +4:24 Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +11:00 Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) +12:12 Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +17:12 Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) +20:14 Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea - B&B Hotels) +22:35 Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) +25:30 Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) +28:02 Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) + 32:42

Points classification

Jonathan Milan (Lidl‑Trek) 372 pts Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 294 pts Biniam Girmay (Intermarché‑Wanty) 232 pts Jonas Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) 182 pts Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 169 pts

King of the mountains (KOM) classification

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 119 pts Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) 104 pts Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) 97 pts (includes 8 point penalty) Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 85 pts Ben O’Connor (Jayco AlUla) 51 pts

Young riders’ classification