Who is leading the Tour de France? Yellow jersey and general classification standings
The 112th edition of the Tour de France continues with Ben Healy moving into the race lead at the end of an action-packed first week
The yellow jersey has already chopped and changed multiple times in the opening week of the Tour de France, with Mathieu van der Poel wrestling it back off Tadej Pogacar by just one second on a thrilling stage six, before the defending champion overhauled his Classics rival to take it back on stage seven.
Pogacar seized the yellow jersey for the first time at the 2025 Tour de France as Remco Evenepoel obliterated the opposition to take time trial victory on stage five, but Van der Poel was back in yellow by the end of the next day as he escaped up the road in the day’s breakaway.
Pogacar took it back at the end of stage seven in Mur-de-Bretagne, winning his second stage of this Tour and 19th Tour de France stage in total.
Stage eight and nine provided a respite for the general classification riders as the sprinters made the most of two rare opportunities to go for glory - but the first week came to a head on a dramatic stage 10, the final day before the Tour’s first rest day. Stage six winner Ben Healy escaped up the road in the breakaway and ultimately clung on long enough to snatch yellow off Pogacar’s shoulders, with Simon Yates taking the stage victory.
The Irishman also moved into the lead in the best young rider classification, deposing Remco Evenepoel, while Lenny Martinez was dropped from the breakaway but hoovered up enough KOM points to take the lead in the mountains classification.
Here is how the riders stand in each classification after stage 10 of the Tour de France.
Stage 10 results
- Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) in 4:20:05
- Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), +9”
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), +31”
- Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla), +49”
- Michael Storer (Tudor), +1’23”
- Joe Blackmore (Israel-PremierTech), +3’57”
- Anders Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), +4’38”
- Lenny Martinez (Bahrain-Victorious), +4’51”
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG),
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), all at same time
General classification
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in 37:41:49
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), +29”
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +1'29”
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), +1'46”
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +2'06”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +2’26”
- Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), +3’24”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +3’34”
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +3’41”
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), +5’03”
Points classification
- Jonathan Milan (Lidl‑Trek) 227 pts
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 163
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarché‑Wanty) 151
- Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step) 150
- Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin‑Deceuninck) 128
King of the mountains (KOM) classification
- Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) 27 pts
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) 16 pts
- Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech) 11 pts
- Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates XRG) 8 pts
- Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 8 pts
Young riders’ classification
- Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in 37:41:49
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) +1’29”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +2’26”
- Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) +3’24”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +3’34”
