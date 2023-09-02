Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tour of Britain 2023 sees a star-studded peloton ride from Altrincham and Manchester on stage one to the route finish at Caerphilly Castle on stage eight, via Wrexham, Sherwood Forest, Southend-on-Sea and much more.

The great Wout van Aert will be on the startline and the Dutch Jumbo-Visma rider, who won this race in 2021, will be one of the biggest draws for cycling fans. He will be joined by talented 21-year-old teammate Olav Kooij in a strong Jumbo line-up.

Ineos Grenadiers provide plenty of home interest, with world and Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock fronting a team that also includes talented young Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (fifth at the Tour de France) and Welshman Luke Rowe, riding in his home nation for several of the stages.

Track world champion Ethan Vernon and Tour de Yorkshire stage winner Harry Tanfield will also enjoy home support during the race.

Here is a closer look at the stage one route and road closures.

Stage one map and profile

Stage one profile (Tour of Britain)

Stage one route map (Tour of Britain)

Road closures

A rolling road closure will be enforced on each of the stages. This means roads on and around the race route will be closed to traffic for a short period in which it takes the race to pass by – usually about 10 to 15 minutes around the estimated time of arrival and indicated by police escort vehicles.

On stage one there will be several road closures in place around the centre of Altrincham, some of which will be in place from 6pm on Saturday 2 September. This will also lead to parking suspensions in key locations to enable race infrastructure to be set up and following the race removed.

Altrincham

Road closed From To Notes Regent Road (Market Street to A56) 03/09/23 – 5:00 03/09/23 – 12.30 Access to New Street and Norman’s Place Greenwood Street, Shaw’s Road, Central Way As per existing Market Day road closures (from 10:00) As per existing Market Day road closures (from 10:00) Groby Road 03/09/23 – 5:00 03/09/23 – 12.30 Market Street (Regent Road Junction to High Street) 03/09/23 – 4.00 03/09/23 – 15:00 Market Street (High Street Junction to A56) 03/09/23 – 4.00 03/09/23 – 13:00 High Street 03/09/23 – 5:00 03/09/23 – 13:30 Access and egress to multi-storey permitted before 10am Kingsway 03/09/23 – 11:35 03/09/23 – 12:00 A56 (Old Market Place) 03/09/23 – 11:35 03/09/23 – 12:00 Victoria Street 03/09/23 – 11:35 03/09/23 – 12:00 Stamford Street 03/09/23 – 11:35 03/09/23 – 12:00 Stamford New Road 03/09/23 – 11:35 03/09/23 – 12:00 Cross Street 03/09/23 – 11:35 03/09/23 – 12:30 The Causeway 03/09/23 – 10:00 03/09/23 – 13:00

Stage one will finish on Deansgate in the centre of Manchester, causing a number of road closures in the city on Sunday.

Manchester

Sunday 3 September: roads closed from 5am to 9pm

Water Street - From New Elm Road to Liverpool Road

Liverpool Road - From Water Street to Deansgate

Deansgate - From Whitworth Street West to John Dalton Street

Little Quay Street - From Quay Street to Atkinson Street

Atkinson Street - From Deansgate to Little Quay Street

Quay Street - From Byrom to Deansgate

Peter Street - From Deansgate to Oxford Street

Bootle Street - From Deansgate to Jerusalem Place

Jerusalem Place - From Bootle Street to Peter Street

Lloyd Street - From Deansgate to Southmill Street

Great Bridgewater Street – From Watson Street to Deansgate

Closures for approx. 15 mins between 3.15pm and 4.15pm

Regent Road East Bound - From River Irwell to Trinity Way

Trinity Way - From Regent Road to Water Street

Water Street - From Trinity Way to New Elm Road

Closures for approx. 30 mins between 3.15pm to 4.15pm

Watson Street - From Great Bridgwater to Peter Street

Route timings (predicted)

Market Street | Altrincham 11:45

Wilmslow 12:15

Hazel Grove 12:30

Stalybridge 13:00

Uppermill 13:14

Grains Bar 13:22

Shaw 13:24

Rochdale 13:35

Ramsbottom Rake 13:59

Belmont 14:25

Aspull 14:45

Hindley 14:56

Atherton 15:00

Swinton 15:19

Salford 15:25

Deansgate | Manchester city centre 15:30

Parking

The route is marked with yellow advanced warning signs in the run up to the Tour of Britain. Organisers ask not to park along the route on race day.