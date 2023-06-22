Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Double Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton has revealed the heartbreaking news that her twin brother Alex Pendleton has died after a battle with cancer.

In a statement, Pendleton said: “If you know me then you likely know my twin brother Alex, I just wanted to let you know that this morning Alex sadly passed away after an epic battle against an aggressive brain tumour.

“He will be painfully missed by many. Rest in peace my kind, brave twinnie, you will forever be in our hearts.”

A number of messages of support soon arrived in Pendleton’s replies, including TV presenter Ben Fogle: “I am so so so sorry Vic. Sending you all my love.”

While Dame Kelly Holmes added: “I am so so sorry to read this Vic. Sending much love to you and family Xx.”

Pendleton also used her social media in recent years to share her pride at being a twin, stating in a birthday message to Alex last year: “I love being a twin and feel so lucky and blessed to have always had someone I could rely upon by my side.

“Alex is kind, thoughtful and very brave, despite all the uncertainty of his diagnosis and the treatment over the last 18 months he has remained positive and optimistic and never wanted sympathy. He is always more interested in everyone else being ok and wishing them well. I am so proud of you Al and love you so much.”

Pendleton became a star with a career riding for Team GB at the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

A gold medal in the keirin and silver in the sprint saw her become one of the stars of the London Games.