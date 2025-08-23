Jasper Philipsen pips Ethan Vernon to victory in opening stage of Vuelta a Espana
The Belgian sprinter took the first red jersey in Spain after battling back from an injury sustained during the Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen pipped Britain's Ethan Vernon to victory in a sprint finish at the end of the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Novara, Italy.
Philipsen, of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, came out on top in a bunch finish to claim his first win since his victory on the opening stage of last month's Tour de France.
Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) held on to take second place ahead of Orluis Aular (Movistar), with Elia Viviani just missing out on the podium.
It marked a strong return from Philipsen, who was forced to withdraw from last month's Tour after fracturing his right collarbone in a crash during a third stage sprint.
"Winning is always a nice feeling and definitely when there is a reward like the red jersey, of course it's a nice present," Philipsen said.
"We managed to do our lead-out the way we wanted to... In the final kilometre, they executed it perfectly. I saw 175 meters to go and had to start sprinting, I'm really happy it worked out for us.
"After my crash in the Tour, I was really disappointed to be out... It was a setback. This was a nice goal, but I knew we only had one chance because there aren't many opportunities for a sprinter like me at this Vuelta."
With the Vuelta making its first start in Italy, Spain's Hugo de la Calle launched a brave solo move with 83km to go but was caught by the peloton with 38km remaining to set up the grandstand finish.
PA
