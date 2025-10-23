Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world chess federation (Fide) has announced it will investigate former world champion Vladimir Kramnik over claims he harassed and bullied US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky before his death at the age of 29.

Naroditsky’s sudden death this week has led to an outpouring of grief and anger among the chess community, with many prominent grandmasters and streamers pointing the finger towards Kramnik after leading a year-long campaign accusing Naroditsky of cheating during online matches.

Naroditsky, himself a popular streamer and chess commentator, denied wrongdoing - and appeared visibly distressed during his final broadcast on Twitch, where he referenced the accusations and spoke about the impact they had on him.

The Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin, who was the last player to play a game of online chess against Naroditsky before his death, told the Indian Express that the 29-year-old was “under immense stress due to a lot of accusations, from Kramnik” and said the Russian had “taken a life”.

Former world champion Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura also condemned Kramnik’s behaviour in videos addressing Naroditsky’s death. Kramnik, who has made similar accusations against other players, has denied wrongdoing and has claimed to have filed defamation lawsuits.

The world champion from 2000-2007 told Reuters: “What public statement after the death of Daniel was incorrect? ... I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him."

Fide president Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement: "In recent times, public debate within the chess world has too often moved beyond the boundaries of acceptable, harming not only people’s reputation but their very well-being. When this happens, discussions can turn into harassment, bullying, and personal attacks — a particularly serious concern in today’s environment.

“The chess community has long respected the achievements of GM Vladimir Kramnik, and his contributions to our sport are undeniable. The same high standards that accompany great achievements, however, also confer a responsibility to uphold the principles of fairness and respect and to be ambassadors for the sport.

“I, along with the Fide management board, will formally refer all relevant public statements made by GM (grandmaster) Vladimir Kramnik - both before and after the tragic death of GM Daniel Naroditsky - to the Fide Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for independent consideration.

“At the same time, I reaffirm that Fide will take appropriate action in any case where a lack of respect, public harassment, or bullying is observed within the chess community. We all share responsibility for ensuring that our sport remains a space of integrity, respect, and humanity — values that must always prevail over hostility and division.”

Naroditsky was born in 1995 in North Carolina, the son of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Growing up in San Mateo County, California, he was a child chess prodigy who quickly rose to become a World Chess Champion at the age of 18, and a grandmaster in 2013.

One of the most recognisable chess figures in the US, he consistently ranked within the top 200 worldwide at traditional chess and maintained a top 25 ranking throughout his adult career at fast-paced blitz chess. Most recently, he won the US National Blitz Championship in August with a perfect score.