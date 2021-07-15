Andy Fordham, the former BDO darts world champion, has died aged 59.

Fordham, who was nicknamed The Viking, beat Mervyn King in the 2004 final to win the title.

After the triumph he took on Phil Taylor in a televised battle and fell ill during the match. It was later revealed he often drank up to 24 bottles of lager before taking to the stage.

Fordham went into hospital last year for an operation on a bowel blockage. In January he contracted coronavirus, which he described as “the scariest thing” he had ever faced.

Tributes have been paid on social media. Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis tweeted: “Sad to hear the passing of a legend Andy Fordham our thoughts are with his family.”

Former player and prominent TV presenter Bobby George tweeted: “Just heard the devastating news that Andy Fordham has passed away. He was a gentle giant and loved by all. Our condolences go out to his wife Jenny family and friends. RIP ANDY FORDHAM THE VIKING.”

More to follow...