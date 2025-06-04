Fallon Sherrock announces break from darts in emotional statement: ‘I need to get myself well’
Sherrock became the first woman to win a World Championship match in 2019
Fallon Sherrock has indicated that she plans to take a break from darts in 2026 for health reasons.
Sherrock, 30, broke the glass ceiling in the sport when she became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in 2019, earning herself the nickname “Queen of the Palace”.
However, she has struggled with kidney problems since the birth of her son Rory in 2014, after which she fell ill.
With energy levels lower than optimum, Sherrock admits she is far from her best after seeing her time in competition limited.
"I feel like it will be my B-game [at the moment] and I don't know if I am able to get my A-game out," Sherrock told Online Darts.
"If I'm going to have a year out next year I want to make a bang this year. I want to try to get to everything even if I'm not playing 100%.
"I need to sort myself out, get myself well and then the sky is the limit."
Sherrock has been outspoken about her battles with kidney disease, for which she received treatment in 2017.
She now appears set to spend a couple years away from darts as she prioritises getting healthy.
"All I want to do is practice at home for a couple of hours a day and I can't do that at the moment, so it is difficult," she added. “I've had to pull out of some exhibitions recently because I haven't had the stamina.
"I have had to narrow down what I am playing in at the moment, and that hurts because I love darts.
"Fingers crossed that in a couple of years' time I'll be alright and back to winning well."
