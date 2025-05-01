Luke Littler withdraws from European Darts Grand Prix after feud with German fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler has pulled out of this weekend’s European Darts Grand Prix as he vows not to return to Germany until October.

The reigning world champion has received a hostile reception from German crowds as of late, with this decision to withdraw not coming as a surprise.

He was met with boos when the Premier League came to Berlin, before experiencing a similar fan reaction in Munich for the German Darts Grand Prix last month.

Littler took to social media to express his displeasure after the latter event, saying: “Shouldn't have been in Munich but had to play anyway.

"Next one in Germany for me is Dortmund and I am glad to say that."

He is the only one of the top 20 in the world not to be competing in the European Darts Grand Prix, which takes place in Sindelfingen from May 2-4.

Littler will also miss the World Cup of Darts should he stay true to his word, which is due to take place in Germany in June, causing a shake-up for world number one Luke Humphries - with whom Littler was expected to join forces.

As per his vow, Littler will return to German territory for the European Championship at Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle.

There, he will look to avenge Europeans heartache from last year, where he suffered a shock exit to seed 30 Andrew Gilding in the opening round.