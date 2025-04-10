Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bizarre injury that forced Michael van Gerwen to miss the most recent night of Premier League Darts action has now been revealed.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen was due to face Gerwyn Price in his quarter-final on night nine in Berlin last Thursday but pulled out just minutes before the match got underway, with the Welshman given a bye straight to the semi-finals.

Remarkably, Stephen Bunting was ultimately victorious on the night, despite not having won a single match in the previous eight events, while Luke Littler is still in control at the top of the overall table.

And it has now come to light that Van Gerwen suffered a neck injury ahead of the event, which occurred in freak circumstances – namely when he was putting on a shirt.

"Michael hurt himself in the afternoon, it was really unfortunate," veteran darts player Vincent van der Voort, who is Van Gerwen's friend, told the Darts Draait Door podcast.

"He was trying on some shirts for his sponsor, and as soon as he put one on, he said something didn't feel right. He could barely move his neck.

“He went to a physiotherapist, had a massage, even took muscle relaxants. He gave it a go, but it just wasn't happening. We ended up going back to the hotel, packed up, and drove home. I was back home by 2am."

open image in gallery Michael van Gerwen will be back for night 10 of Premier League action in Manchester ( PA Wire )

The injury went on to rule Van Gerwen out of the International Darts Open in Riesa and also dented his prospects of reaching the Premier League Play-Offs as he chases an all-important top-four spot.

The Dutchman is currently third in the table, just a point ahead of those chasing him, but he is fit to compete at night 10 in Manchester this evening, where he will hope to regain momentum.

He faces Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals, while local favourite Littler starts his quest for a fifth nightly win.