Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gerwyn Price quits tournament mid-match over ‘pathetic’ conditions

The Welshman cited ‘less than amateur conditions’ at tournament venue in Wigan

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 13 February 2024 08:23
Comments
Gerwyn Price withdrew from the Players Championship in Wigan (David Davies/PA)
Gerwyn Price withdrew from the Players Championship in Wigan (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former world champion Gerwyn Price stormed off stage midway through his third round match at the Players Championship in Wigan and quit the tournament over what he claimed were “absolutely pathetic conditions”.

Price was losing 4-2 on legs to Brendan Dolan when he forfeited the contest at Robin Park Tennis Centre.

The Welshman later wrote on his social media: “Absolutely pathetic conditions, travel all the way to Wigan to play in a professional game and we have to play in less than amateur conditions.

“Never have (a) ever given a game up, well that’s me out tomorrow as well. Gutted because my game was really good today and I rely on these events so much.”

Tournament organiser the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), said in a statement: “Gerwyn decided not to complete his match against Brendan Dolan and left the venue immediately.

“We understand he felt the venue was cold.”

Price did not say why he felt the playing conditions were so poor.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler, meanwhile, hit a nine-dart finish to see off Michele Turetta while playing at the same tournament on Monday night.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in