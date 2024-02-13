Gerwyn Price quits tournament mid-match over ‘pathetic’ conditions

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former world champion Gerwyn Price stormed off stage midway through his third round match at the Players Championship in Wigan and quit the tournament over what he claimed were “absolutely pathetic conditions”.

Price was losing 4-2 on legs to Brendan Dolan when he forfeited the contest at Robin Park Tennis Centre.

The Welshman later wrote on his social media: “Absolutely pathetic conditions, travel all the way to Wigan to play in a professional game and we have to play in less than amateur conditions.

“Never have (a) ever given a game up, well that’s me out tomorrow as well. Gutted because my game was really good today and I rely on these events so much.”

Tournament organiser the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), said in a statement: “Gerwyn decided not to complete his match against Brendan Dolan and left the venue immediately.

“We understand he felt the venue was cold.”

Price did not say why he felt the playing conditions were so poor.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler, meanwhile, hit a nine-dart finish to see off Michele Turetta while playing at the same tournament on Monday night.