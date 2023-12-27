Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teenager Luke Littler will continue his dream World Darts Championship debut when he faces Canada’s Matt Campbell in the third round of the tournament on the first day of action after Christmas.

Before the Christmas break, 16-year-old Littler was the toast of Alexandra Palace after beating Christian Kist in the first round before taking the next step by defeating Andrew Gilding 24 hours later to reach the last 32.

Gilding, who is the reigning UK Open champion, was seeded 20th and is 37 years older than Littler, went down 3-1 as the teen prodigy showed the greater composure in the first two sets, with Gilding twice missing a pair of darts at double in the second.

Littler suffered a blip in the third but Gilding was unable to take his opportunities and the teenager clinched a spot in the last 32 against Campbell.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Littler said: “When I went 2-0 up, I lost all my energy. When Andrew got the set back I was just thinking, ‘Just try and win it’, because I don’t want to go 2-2 on this stage. I was nervous as it is. I don’t know how I got over the line but I’ve done it.”

Sweet 16

Littler was born in Runcorn, Cheshire, on January 21, 2007 and began playing darts aged nine. He won the England Youth Grand Prix in 2019 and began to rack up tournament wins.

He became England Youth Open champion in 2021 and won his first senior title at the Irish Open later that year.

In 2022 he won the Welsh Open and this year notched further senior titles at the Isle of Man Classic, Gibraltar Open, British Open and British Classic.

Bookies take heed

After his impressive victory on the biggest stage against Kist in the first round – Littler hit seven 180s and averaged a monstrous 106.12 – the teenager spoke of his pride at making the highest average on debut at the World Darts Championship.

He made 50 per cent of his doubles during an electric display that saw his odds to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy slashed to 14-1, which made him the seventh favourite.

However, the victory over Gilding brought those odds in further and he is now trading at 9-1, as the joint fourth favourite, ahead of his third-round clash with Campbell.

‘You’ve got school in the morning’

During Littler’s stunning win against Kist, a full house at Alexandra Palace erupted into a chorus of ‘You’ve got school in the morning’ and the Warrington-based teenager responded by pumping his chest as he revelled in the atmosphere.

His performance was not, however, a complete shock. His breakthrough year in 2023, in which he also won the Gibraltar Open and the PDC World Youth Championship, saw him installed as a heavy 3-10 favourite to beat Kist.

‘Everybody Take a Shot’

Littler’s walk-on music at Alexandra Palace is Greenlight by American rapper Pitbull and features the lyrics “Red light, green light, everybody take a shot. Red light, green light, give me everything you got”.

It was released in 2016 as the second single off Pitbull’s 10th studio album Climate Change and the video, filmed in Miami, has over 99 million views on YouTube.

Favourite to progress

Next up for the darts prodigy is a third-round clash at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night against Matt Campbell from Canada.

Campbell had lost in the first round during each his four World Championship appearances heading into this year but finally broke that duck with a hard-fought 3-2 over Lourence Ilagan, having watched a two-set lead slip away before regaining his composure to take the decider.

Things then got even better for the Canadian as he impressed with a 96.28 average to deservedly down 13th seed James Wade in the second round for arguably the biggest win of his career. However, the bookies don’t think his run will continue in north London, with Littler the 1-3 favourite to progress through to the fourth round.