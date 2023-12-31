Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teenager Luke Littler continued his dream run at the World Darts Championship on debut when he took down Canada’s Matt Campbell in the third round of the tournament on the first day of action after Christmas, and followed that up with victory over his hero, Raymond van Barneveld, to reach the quarter-finals.

Before the Christmas break, 16-year-old Littler was the toast of Alexandra Palace after beating Christian Kist in the first round before taking his next step by defeating Andrew Gilding 24 hours later to reach the last 32.

Gilding, who is the reigning UK Open champion, was seeded 20th and is 37 years older than Littler, went down 3-1 as the teen prodigy showed the greater composure in the first two sets, with Gilding twice missing a pair of darts at double in the second.

Littler suffered a blip in the third but Gilding was unable to take his opportunities and the teenager clinched a spot in the last 32 against Campbell. And Littler was supreme against the Canadian, too, easing to a 4-1 victory to the delight of the Ally Pally crowd before confirming his signature celebratory meal.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I let my darts do the talking. As soon as I won the first game, I settled.

“I wanted them [the crowd] back, I was watching my highlights every day. Barney has said nice words about me, Jamie has beaten Peter Wright, but I’ll take anybody.

“Who wants to see me get another kebab?”

Sweet 16

Littler was born in Runcorn, Cheshire, on January 21, 2007 and began playing darts aged nine. He won the England Youth Grand Prix in 2019 and began to rack up tournament wins.

He became England Youth Open champion in 2021 and won his first senior title at the Irish Open later that year.

In 2022 he won the Welsh Open and this year notched further senior titles at the Isle of Man Classic, Gibraltar Open, British Open and British Classic.

Bookies take heed

After his impressive victory on the biggest stage against Kist in the first round – Littler hit seven 180s and averaged a monstrous 106.12 – the teenager spoke of his pride at making the highest average on debut at the World Darts Championship.

He made 50 per cent of his doubles during an electric display that saw his odds to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy slashed to 14-1, which made him the seventh favourite.

However, the victory over Gilding and anothe fine display over Campbell makes him just 9-1, with only three players fancied more by the bookmakers to win it all - Michael Van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price.

‘You’ve got school in the morning’

During Littler’s stunning win against Kist, a full house at Alexandra Palace erupted into a chorus of ‘You’ve got school in the morning’ and the Warrington-based teenager responded by pumping his chest as he revelled in the atmosphere.

His performance was not, however, a complete shock. His breakthrough year in 2023, in which he also won the Gibraltar Open and the PDC World Youth Championship, saw him installed as a heavy 3-10 favourite to beat Kist.

‘Everybody Take a Shot’

Littler’s walk-on music at Alexandra Palace is Greenlight by American rapper Pitbull and features the lyrics “Red light, green light, everybody take a shot. Red light, green light, give me everything you got”.

It was released in 2016 as the second single off Pitbull’s 10th studio album Climate Change and the video, filmed in Miami, has over 99 million views on YouTube.

Next challenge to reach semi-finals

The 16-year-old has set the Alexandra Palace tournament alight on debut and is the youngest player ever to reach the last eight after a stunning 4-1 win.

He showed maturity and talent way beyond his tender years to get past the five-time world champion, who he used to imitate in front of the television as a three-year-old.

He peppered the treble 20 nine times and finished with an emphatic average of 105.01.

Littler, who has made the world sit up and take notice, will come back on New Year’s Day for a winnable quarter-final tie against Brendan Dolan and will be dreaming of going all the way.