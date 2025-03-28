Luke Littler highlights Luke Humphries weakness after dominant Premier League win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler has pointed out a key weakness of rival Luke Humphries after dominating his foe to win another night of Premier League Darts action.

Newcastle played host to night eight of the Premier League, with the likes of Carabao Cup final goalscorer Dan Burn in attendance at the Utilita Arena, and Littler delighted the Geordie crowd as he brushed aside Stephen Bunting and Rob Cross to reach the final.

There, he faced Humphries in the showpiece for the third time this season and stormed into a 4-0 lead with three successive double 20 checkouts before demolishing him 6-1 to claim a fourth nightly win, secure back-to-back victories and extend his lead atop the table.

World No 1 Humphries was punished for missing his doubles as the 18-year-old ruthlessly capitalised on every mistake and explained afterwards that he is able to take advantage of his opponent’s emotion.

“When I'm playing certain players, I know when I've got them,” said Littler. “It goes to show with Luke Humphries, he shows a bit too much [emotion] and as a player you're like 'alright, he's hit 60 or a 41 and he's not happy about it'.

“Then the next throw, he'll hit the same score, so you just have to pounce on it.”

open image in gallery Luke Littler was delighted to secure another nightly win in the Premier League ( REUTERS )

Littler has taken complete control of the Premier League after a second straight nightly win and his tally of 26 points after just half the events is already a score that has always made it to finals night at the O2 Arena.

But he wants to keep adding to his four night wins to wrap up top spot in the table and potentially break the points record for the league stage.

“I want to finish top again, go back to back,” he added. “Now I'm fighting for the top and breaking the record.

“I think I'm two clear on the rest of the lads that have won. For me, the main goal is to win the fifth one then we'll have to see what happens next.”

Littler is typically demure when asked whether he sees himself as the best player in the world, although acknowledged that maybe it’s time to start publicly admitting that he is.

“My performances, that goes to show why everyone is saying I'm the best in the world at the minute,” he said. “But you know me, I never really say I'm the best in the world.

“I'm performing better than these guys though, so maybe I should be saying I'm the best in the world. But we'll just see how it goes.”