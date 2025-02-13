What time does Luke Littler play in Premier League Darts tonight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler is back in action this evening as the Premier League Darts roadshow heads to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow for night two.

Littler put up an astounding average of 113.91 for his quarter-final on the opening night in Belfast – by far the highest of anyone across the evening – yet lost to Michael van Gerwen 7-6 in a thrilling clash.

That match had added spice after the Dutchman criticised the teenager for being late to a pre-tournament media commitment earlier that day, saying: “They need to stop treating him as a baby. He’s not a baby anymore, he’s 18 years old.”

The two men, who faced off in the World Championship final last month, could face off again in Glasgow this evening at the semi-final stage. although Littler will first need to overcome Rob Cross and Van Gerwen will need to do likewise against fan favourite Stephen Bunting.

Here’s everything you need to know about Littler’s first match tonight and the other players set to feature at the OVO Hydro:

When is Luke Littler playing?

Luke Littler will open proceedings in Glasgow this evening, as he faces Rob Cross in the quarter-finals as the first match of the night.

That match will begin at 7.10pm GMT, with Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting second up at around 7.40pm GMT before Nathan Aspinall against Gerwyn Price (approx 8.10pm GMT) and Luke Humphries taking on Chris Dobey in the last quarter-final from around 8.40pm GMT, which is also a rematch of last week’s final in Belfast.

Should Littler beat Cross, he will face the winner of Van Gerwen vs Bunting at around 9.10pm GMT, with a potential final for the teenager set to take place around 10.15pm GMT.

open image in gallery Luke Littler lost to Michael van Gerwen on the opening night of the Premier League ( PA Wire )

How can I watch?

You can watch the second night of Premier League Darts action in 2025 on 13 February on Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event, with a live stream on Sky Go and Now TV. The broadcast begins at 7pm GMT.

Premier League format

Each Premier League night has a mini tournament where the eight players start off in four quarter-finals. All players will play each other in the first seven weeks and then again from weeks nine to 15.

The winners from the last eight matches advance to the semi-finals before an eventual final to decide the winner of the night.

Every match is best-of-11 legs with the winner banking five points, the runner-up takes home three points and the two losing semi-finalists each receiving two points.

The top four players in the Premier League table following the final regular season night in Sheffield will advance to the play-offs and finals night in London on 29 May.

open image in gallery Luke Humphries came out on top on the opening night in Belfast ( PA Wire )

How do the play-offs work?

Top of the table will face fourth and second takes on third. The two semi-finals will be played in a best-of-19 legs match.

The winners will then go head-to-head in the final on the same evening, this time over best-of-21 legs, and the first player to win 11 legs will lift the Premier League title.

Premier League Darts 2025 Schedule

Night 1 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 6

Night 2 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 13

Night 3 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday February 20

Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter - Thursday February 27

Night 5 - The Brighton Centre - Thursday March 6

Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 13

Night 7 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 20

Night 8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday March 27

Night 9 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday April 3

Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 10

Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 17

Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 24

Night 13 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday May 1

Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 8

Night 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday May 15

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 22

Play-Offs - The O2, London - Thursday May 29

Premier League title odds

Luke Littler 6/4

Luke Humphries 12/5

Michael van Gerwen 5/1

Stephen Bunting 14/1

Chris Dobey 14/1

Gerwyn Price 18/1

Rob Cross 20/1

Nathan Aspinall 50/1

Premier League Darts Championship prize money

Champion: £275,000

Runner-up: £125,000

Semi-finalists: £85,000

The other players finishing fifth and eighth will earn between £75,000 and £60,000.

Each winner of a week will bank a Nightly Winner Bonus of £10,000, with the total prize money this year at £1m.