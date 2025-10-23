How Luke Littler can become World No 1 this weekend
The 18-year-old can become the youngest World No 1 in history if he triumphs in Germany
Luke Littler heads to the European Championship in Germany looking to become the youngest World No 1 of all time.
The 18-year-old is closing in on Luke Humphries at the top of the rankings and can reach the summit for the first time if he wins the title in Dortmund on Sunday.
Michael van Gerwen is the youngest World No 1 in PDC history, with the Dutchman achieving that status in 2014 at the age of 24.
World champion Littler has the chance to smash that record, before the start of his world championship defence at Alexandra Palace in December.
Littler beat Humphries to win the World Grand Prix earlier this month, defeating the World No 1 by a score of 6-1 in the final, and could even take top spot without winning the title.
Littler will play five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in his first-round match on Friday, while Humphries takes on Krzysztof Ratajski.
Littler and Humphries would meet in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon if they win their first two matches, which could then have a say towards the World No 1 position.
How Luke Littler can become World No 1
- If Littler wins the title, he will become World No 1 - regardless of how Humphries has done
- If Humphries loses in the first round, Littler will become World No 1 if he makes the semi-finals
- If Humphries loses in the second round onwards, Littler will become World No 1 if he makes the final
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments